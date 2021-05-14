Expert opines on the dos and don’ts of COVID 19 vaccine that you need to follow
It has been over a year and there is a spike in the COVID-19 cases, though the good news is that we have vaccination now. From May 1, 2021, the third phase of vaccination has begun and those above 18 will also get vaccinated. This has come like a much-needed relief for people. But, still, there is confusion regarding what to do and avoid pre and post-vaccination. So, Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, talks about dos and don’ts of the COVID 19 vaccine.
Dos of COVID 19 Vaccine
1- First of all delay your vaccination in case you have got Covid. Vaccine should be taken only after 6 to 8 weeks from recovery from Covid.
2- If you are taking any medication then do it under the guidance of your expert. Ask your expert whether that medication will not interfere with your vaccination.
3- Discuss with your expert if you have any serious health issues or have undergone any surgery.
4- If you have any allergies then get them treated by the doctor and get vaccinated only after the clearance.
5- Try to eat healthy before getting the jab. Include turmeric, ginger, green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, whole fruits, pulses, legumes and whole grains in the diet.
6- Say no to alcohol, processed and junk food, smoking, and carbonated drinks.
7- Make sure you stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water.
8- Salty, foods jam-packed with saturated fats and calories should be eliminated from the diet.
9- Bid adieu to sugary foods as they can lead to anxiety and stress and steal your sleep.
10- Do not take the vaccine on an empty stomach. Avoid caffeinated drinks as well before vaccination.
11- Follow all the Covid -19 protocols of mask, social distancing and hand sanitisation at the vaccination centre too. DO NOT REMOVE YOUR MASK at vaccination centre.
Don’ts of COVID 19 Vaccine
1- Do not rub or massage injected side. Do not apply anything like ice or any ointment either.
2- You may experience side effects like pain at the injection side or swelling, tiredness, fever, body pain, or chills. But, don’t panic and stay in touch with the doctor. You can take Paracetamol for these symptoms.
3- Avoid smoking or alcohol consumption after vaccination as it can lower your immunity and dehydrate you.
4- Even after taking the jab, don’t avoid following the Covid-19 protocol of masking, hand sanitizing, and social distancing. Avoid going to crowded places.
5- Don’t have junk, sugary and unhealthy foods and do follow a healthy diet which is mentioned above in do’s section.
