Expert opines on the importance of healing in COVID 19 patients

Along with all medications and doctor consultations, healing plays a vital role in COVID 19 patients. So, expert talks about how this healing can speed up the recovery process in patients and enhance their body energy.

With increasing cases of Covid, a different kind of panic and fear is created amongst people. As this deadly virus is getting mutated everyday in a different form, it is becoming difficult for even doctors to handle the situation. In this situation, healing plays a vital role in recovering for patients. So, Dr. Kajal Mugrai, Occult Scientist talks about the importance of healing in COVID 19 patients.

What is healing?

First of all, we need to understand that Healing doesn't interfere with contemporary medicine. In fact, healing helps in quick recovery from any ailment. We are aware that we have electromagnetic field around our body. When this field is distorted or broken, physical body gets affected. We call this field as "Aura" in spiritual language. So, when we work on the energy field of the body, it starts to recover and even medicines start working.

Healing in COVID 19 patients

Now, when it comes to covid patients, first we need to know what is actually happening to them. The first and foremost thing that a covid patient faces is fear. Fear of losing one's life, fear of leaving their family behind, fear of living alone in a confined room for a set period of time. Through spiritual healing, we can get rid of a person's fears and trauma, and make him/her mentally strong, so that he/she gets enough will power to fight with the ailment. Secondly, healing can help fighting pains. It helps in easing out pains and post recovery of patients, to regain their strength and it speeds up recovery time.

Along with that, we can also burn Neem leaves, guggal, Kapoor etc, as they help in burning germs in the air. Playing singing bowls also helps in creating vibrations that again aligns the body and mind and kill germs in the air.

