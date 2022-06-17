Expert recommends 5 excellent dietary habits for middle-aged men

As we grow older, we are prone to many chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity, and heart issues. To maintain a healthy lifestyle and lead a life free of diseases, you must make choices and changes in your diet that are nutrient-rich, and opt for more exercise and regular health check-ups. To help you with the rest half of your journey through life, these are the 5 dietary changes you can implement, opines Dietician Vidhi Chawla.

1. Incorporate colourful vegetables

Green, leafy vegetables are rich in phytochemicals that help in boosting cell health and preventing DNA damage. Vegetables like spinach and sweet potatoes are rich in potassium which lowers the risk of high blood pressure. Orange-coloured vegetables like carrots and bell peppers are rich in Vitamin C which helps in reducing the risk of enlarged prostate.

2. Consume fruits

In general, fruits are rich sources of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Berries are proven to reduce the risk of cancer and cherries are found to reduce the chances of prostate cancer. Fruits are also low in fat so you don’t add unnecessary calories to your body. You can also choose to drink a glass of citrus fruit juice.

3. Drink water regularly

Joints are made up of 80% water and as you get older, the water in the joints reduces which leads to a lowering of joints’ shock-absorbing ability and pain. Drinking plenty of water helps in maintaining blood pressure, regulating body temperature, improves digestion. Limit consumption of drinks with added sugar and salt.

4. Choose lean meats and say no to red meat

Lean meats like chicken are high in protein, vitamin B and selenium and are low in fat. Lean meat help in strengthening the immune system and prevents free radicals from damaging cells. Fish, eggs and turkey are also good alternatives to red meat. Red meat contains saturated fat and promotes testosterone production.

5. Limit sugar and alcohol intake

Limit food with added sugar like cakes, pastries, and pies. They’re high in saturated fat and not good for your blood pressure. Alcohol has proven to damage the liver, and risk chances of prostate and colon cancer. So keep a check on the amount of alcohol you intake and reduce drinks like margaritas that have added sugar.

