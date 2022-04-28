Expert reveals nifty tips to get rid of dark circles

As human beings are imperfect creatures. We know we have to wake up early but can't miss out on the climax of our favourite Netflix series. We know we should apply sunblock religiously but we skip the quintessential step due to lack of time and then tame tricky skin issues. In recent years the drumbeat against under eye or dark circles has grown harder for many of these shadowy rings seen as permanent fixtures. But there is hope in tackling the problem and it all comes from what exacerbates them in the first place, says Dr. Gagan Bhatia a naturopath.

Bhatia adds that the eye area is innately the most fragile. In fact, while our skin is about two millimetres everywhere else, the skin around our eyes is only about 0.5 millimetres, which makes it more transparent than other areas. As the production of collagen and elastin decreases with age, it makes the skin laxer and less thick. Dilated blood vessels cause the skin to thin and darken. Most people think that dark circles are a telltale sign of tiredness or evidence of a binge involving too many margaritas. That is true to a certain extent. If you skimp on your sleep your face will punish you with dark circles. Fatigue makes skin dull and alcohol dehydrates the skin or it's just that your mama gave you – genetics.

Okay, so that explains why dark circles. But how do we get rid of them?

The Best Routine for Getting Rid of Dark Circles and Under Eye Bags.

1. Cold Compress

In the morning or evening- apply a cold compress for about ten minutes. If you have a mask you can keep it in your fridge and pull it out twice a day.

Cold tea Bags – If you don’t have a cold compress or mask to use, substitute with used tea bags. Many teas like green tea have the added benefit of antioxidants that help soothe strained capillaries.

2. Slice up some Cucumbers

Not only does cucumber shine on salad, but its high water content can reduce under-eye swelling and dark circles. Chop a fresh cucumber into thick slices and then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Leave these slices on your eyes for 10 minutes and rinse with warm water.

3. Find Almond Oil joy

A mix of almond oil and vitamin E may be a natural remedy for dark circles if used over time. Massage the mixtures under your dark eyes before going to bed. Rinse the area with cold water when you wake up.

4. Get your Antioxidants

Eating certain processed foods can increase oxidative stress. Eating antioxidants – rich foods like berries, dark chocolate, and beans can help counter inflammation.

5. Cold Milk

Dairy products like milk are a great source of Vitamin-A, which contains retinoids that are great for keeping skin looking bright and young. Soak a cotton make-up remover pad in a bowl of cold milk. Let this pad sit on the eyes for about 10 minutes, twice daily. Rinse with warm water.

Rosewater can also be used as a mild astringent to soothe and rejuvenate tired skin.

6. Get more sleep

Not getting enough shut-eye can cause fluid build-up under your eyes. To ensure you are getting enough Zzzs, you may need to switch up your sleep routine. Reduce stress, get more sleep and exercise regularly.

Ask any beauty pro and they will tell you. You won't find the secrets of how to neutralize the ill-effects of the big bad trio of sun, pollution and age, in the pan of your make-up palette. Rather, than getting a healthy, variant and firmer skin type, you need to imbibe a healthy skincare regime and pamper your skin with home remedies you can whip up from your garden or kitchen.

