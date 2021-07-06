Expert sheds light on how yoga can be utilised as a therapy for the enhancement of physical and mental health

Yoga is not just a form of exercise, but can also be used as a great form of therapy. So, Dr. Sharadchandra Bhalekar, Ayurvedacharya, talks about how yoga can be a therapy for us.

Presently, people have been suffering from various types of psychosomatic disorders for which they have been taking medicines for many years. Unfortunately, they don’t have a reversal of disease which clearly shows the limitations of modern medicine. Therefore, we need to think the other forms of therapy to solve the same problem. Our ancient medical science described broadly three types of therapies. So, Dr. Sharadchandra Bhalekar, Ayurvedacharya, Author Principal, GS College of Yoga, Kaivalyadhama Lonavala talks about yoga as a therapy.

Divine treatment

This therapy is based on the transformation of vital energy from one person to other. This can be applied only by those people who are already established in the state of Nirvikalpa Samadhi and have the ability to transform the energy (Siddhis/Vibhutis means extraordinary powers). Spiritual leaders can do this only or any person who is Satvic (purity of mind) can become the mediator of such energy.

Medical treatment

This therapy is based on medicines and some practices (surgery, cleansing, diagnostic methods etc.) along with medicines. Ayurveda described medicinal properties of food, plants and minerals etc., their combinations are used as medical therapy.

Controlling the mind

In this method, the person follows discipline in his daily routine. Through this discipline the rajasik and tamasik properties of mind are diminished and the satvic properties are enhanced. Yama, Niyama etc. all parts of yoga are the examples of this therapy.

Most of the medical therapies are symptomatic. They modify the functions of organs and systems. But they cannot help to change the psychological habits (attitudes). The chronic disorders are originated from the disturbance of mind. Unless we control the mind, we cannot reverse the disease completely. Here we need yoga as a therapy. In this regard in 1962, Swami Kuvalayananda, founder of Kaivalyadhama, explained three objectives of yoga therapy as follows-

1.Reconditioning of psychophysical mechanism.

2.Cultivation of correct psychological attitude.

3.Eliminations of waste and toxins from the body skilfully.

Yogic practices like asana, pranayama, meditation stimulates the secretion of calming neurotransmitters which helps to reduce exaggerated neural circuits. These circuits resemble the uncontrolled thought process. Thus, the thoughts are controlled. In the beginning, the effect last for few minutes but after regular practice the effect sustains for a longer time. When the effect sustains for a longer time the automaticity of repeated thoughts breaks down. Thus, the habit of negative thinking breaks down. These neurotransmitters also help to quiet the emotional centres. Regular practice sustains this effect, thus reduces the automaticity of emotional reactions (thus reduces automaticity of stress reactions).

