Expert sheds light on irregular monthly period issues, its complications & ways to track your menstrual cycle

Often, women have to deal with their irregular monthly period problems. Is it normal to have? Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, talks about its complications and how to track your menstrual cycle.

Monitoring your menstrual cycle is the need of the hour as it has many reproductive health benefits. Here, we give you a phase-by-phase guide when it comes to menstruation as only knowing just your date is not enough at all. So, Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, talks about if your monthly period problems are normal.

Menstruation is a natural process that every woman goes through once a month. It is important for each and every woman to track her periods. Doing so will give you a better understanding of your menstruation. You will be able to know about the abnormalities in the cycle and will be able to seek timely treatment.

Know about the length of your menstrual cycle

In most cases, women will have a menstrual cycle length between 28 and 35 days. Still, many women find it difficult to calculate the menstrual cycles and just are unable to understand the math behind it. Are you aware? Just marking the date on the calendar or writing it down is not enough at all. But if you track your menstrual cycle then it will be possible for you to keep reproductive disorders at bay. Yes, you have heard it right!

Here are some instructions to help you map your menstrual cycle. Do follow these vital tips:

1-Firstly, it is essential to understand the concept of days. On average, the menstrual cycle is approximately 21 to 35 days long. So basically, five to seven days of period flow are normal, and the 14th day before the next period is ovulation and then starts the luteal phase. Phase 1: Periods Each and every woman is acquainted with this phase. After all, it can be painful for some. You bleed, and there is cramping, nausea, and even vomiting. Thus, bleeding is the first phase of your cycle. In order to track your periods, don't forget to note the date of your first day of bleeding. Phase 2: Ovulation You tend to enter the pre-ovulation phase after which ovulation starts. During this pre-ovulation phase, the endometrial lining builds up while in the ovulation period, it is maintained, awaiting fertilisation. You will be shocked to know that after the uterus lining is made ready by the body, you will be sexually aroused. Furthermore, this is the best phase to conceive and fulfil your dream of pregnancy. Phase 3: Luteal Phase After ovulation luteal phase begins wherein the lining of the uterus becomes thick for the embryo to implant, if no pregnancy occurs this lining is shed in coming menses. This phase usually lasts between 11 to 17 days and average being 14 days. Are you aware of the other vital reasons to map your cycle? Look for any abnormal changes: If you see any discrepancy or changes in menstruation then you should consult a gynaecologist. For example, if you miss your date then you might be pregnant or have any problems. To check for premature menopause: Has your mother gone through premature menopause? Then, beware, even you have the chances of short-period cycles and if you track your cycle then you can get to know about this well in advance. To manage issues like endometriosis and fibroids: Are painful periods robbing your peace of mind? Is that cramping making it unable for you to do the daily chores with ease? Then, you might have endometriosis. Even heavy bleeding and blood clots can indicate fibroids. Seeking prompt treatment can lead a healthy life. Now, it is possible to map your cycles via various apps that are available for you.

