Expert skincare tips for people in their 30s

Signs of genetic and environmental ageing begin to show in 30s. There are textural changes, pore enlargement, dullness, sagging, development of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, opines Dr. Neha Sharma a Dermatologist. Also, usually by 30s most of us have narrowed down to what works and what may not work for us, she explains. So, try to be strict about your skincare routine if you want to see visible changes because by this age there are a lot of factors working against your skin quality.

Let’s start slowly working down on your routine.

During day, our skin is exposed to UV rays and other environmental stressors like pollution that age us. Free radicals generated by these exposures can break down our collagen and also lead to pigmentation. So, during day we skincare has to be all about protection. Antioxidant serum, moisturizer and sunscreen are essentials. Look for ingredients like Vit c, Vit E and Ferulic acid in your antioxidant serum. But again, antioxidant serums might not work for all of us. They can lead to breakouts so consult a dermatologist before finalizing your routine.

As we age our skin tends to get dehydrated. And dehydrated skin will definitely age faster! Hence, we need to maintain adequate hydration. Drink plenty of water and apply a moisturizer. Moisturizers should be rich in ingredients like ceramides, fatty acids, squalene, hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin choose a gel-based moisturizer. At no cost, you should skip moisturization.

Introduce an eye cream. The area around the eyes tends to be thinner and thus, more delicate. There could be pigmentation, dark circles, fine lines. Talk to your dermatologists and incorporate a cream or serum specifically designed for that area and that targets your concerns.

Now all your skincare and anti-ageing steps are useless unless you are using sunscreen. There is a lot of information on mineral and chemical sunscreens. And also, zillion options for you. Pick out a sunscreen after talking to your doctor and stick to it! You need to reapply after every 3 hours be it indoors or outdoors. And if your skincare budget is low then just invest in sunscreen.

At night, your skin goes into repair mode. So nighttime skin care routine has to focus on rejuvenation. Retinols, alpha or beta hydroxy acids all should be a part of night time skin care routine. They help with accelerating skin cell turnover, a process that slows down in 30s. Retinol is your best option to restore and rejuvenate your skin. Retinol, vitamin A derivative, supports the natural production of collagen and elastin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and also improves skin texture. The type of Retinol and how to gradually increase its strength all depends on your skin type.

Introduction of exfoliating agents like alpha hydroxy acids or betahydroxy acids for dullness or acne should be done after you speak to your dermatologist. Exfoliation, if done right, actually improves the skin barrier.

