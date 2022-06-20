Experts analyse PCOS symptoms in women and recommend ways to manage them

PCOS is one of the most common lifestyle and hormonal disorders in women with reproductive age, affecting about 15% population worldwide. Unmanaged PCOS can lead to complications such as Type 2 Diabetes, obesity, infertility and many more. Yet, most women with PCOS are advised to either reduce weight or go on a pill to regularise their periods. However, the first step towards managing your PCOS should always be working on your lifestyle and making dietary changes, say Kajal Wattamwar and Bushra Qureshi who are Nutritionists and Certified Diabetes Educators (CDE). Although PCOS is not curable, you can certainly manage the following symptoms by making the some dietary changes.

Weight gain- Uncontrollable sudden weight gain is one of the first triggers that pushes a women to take measures to work on her health. Although a tad bit difficult, it is still quite achievable. One must take calculated efforts of increasing their protein intake (1g/kg body weight) (sources- Egg, chicken, fish, milk and milk products and pulses) along with a complex carbohydrate diet (avoiding refined sugar, maida, rawa, breads and too much white rice). Try adding whole grains like Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, Millets or Quinoa instead.

Irregular & Pain-full Periods- Other than basic lifestyle and diet changes, there are certain superfoods that have proven to be beneficial in improving menstrual health in females. One such thing that works wonders for our clients in regularising their cycles is Seed Cycling (i.e a scheduled way of taking Pumpkin, Sunflower, Sesame and Flaxseeds). These seeds help balance the progesterone and oestrogen levels in different stages of a menstrual cycle.

Another food that you must give a try is soaked saffron with raisins and Evening Primrose oil. They have shown to reduce a lot many menstrual symptoms to women suffering from severe cramps, pains and bloating.

Insulin Resistance (IR) & Excessive Body Hair - Excessive production of male hormones (Hyper Androegenism) in a female can lead to IR and Body hair.

The key line of treatment here will be to reduce this resistance by adding insulin sensitisers to your healthy diet such a cinnamon powder, fenugreek seeds & Apple Cider Vinegar.

Vitamin D3 also helps reduce insulin resistance through up regulation of the insulin receptor gene and its effect on calcium and phosphorus metabolism. So make sure to bask in the Mid-day sun for about 10-15mins daily.

Nutrients like Zinc (rich sources- Nuts and seeds), Selenium (present in Brazil nuts) and Inositol (D-Chiro and Myo Inositol- as supplements) can come as a great tool to reduce these androgen levels.

Acne & Hair fall- Biotin rich foods such as Egg Yolks, fish, organ meat, sweet potato and nuts can help boost hair growth. Another ingredient from your kitchen that can really help with your hair-loss is Garden Cress seeds. You can have them with milk or make date laddoo out of it.

Make sure to have enough water, fresh fruits and vegetables to get that glowing skin.

People sensitive to lactose or gluten can try the elimination protocol to evaluate if there is any improvement in their symptoms.

Cravings- The primary step to reduce your cravings will be to plan an eating schedule for yourself with frequent meals and adequate water. Increasing protein intake will suppress the Grehlin hormone and provide a feeling of satiety.

Remember- “A stomach that is full with food will not crave for anything “

Also, try incorporating Magnesium rich foods in your diet such as nuts, oats, seeds, leafy vegetables.

Mood swings & Fatigue- Other than investing some time in a meditation or yoga class, you can also try to incorporate healthy fats like omega 3 (present in eggs, flaxseeds, almonds, walnuts) along with Vitamin B12 which most women now a days are deficient in leading to excessive fatigue and low energy levels.

Now, not every women with PCOS needs to follow each and everything. We understand it can get quite overwhelming. All you need to do is analyse your symptom, understand the root cause and implement required changes in life.

