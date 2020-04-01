Eye care: Try THESE simple and soothing masks for tired eyes

Before going to bed, take out 15 minutes and do these eye masks to soothe your eyes.

Coronavirus's rapid spread has led to lockdown in several nations including India as it is one of the best measures to flatten the COVID-19's curve. Thanks to self-quarantining, the screen time has gone up exponentially as people are resorting to playing games, binge-watching series and movies to kill the time. So, if you are experiencing tired eyes then it could be because of constant exposure to cellphones and laptops. Less sleep, exhaustion and more work could also be the reasons, however, instead of worrying about tired and dry eyes try soothing eye masks.

Don't fret, we know with quarantine most of the things are not easily available and that's why the things which are mentioned below are from easily available ones. With the help of these masks, you will not only bid bye to tired eyes but also other eye troubles such as dark circles, puffiness and swelling around eyes. So, give some love and pamper to your eyes as well and before going to bed just take out 15 minutes and do these masks. Read on to know how to prepare these masks.

1. Rosewater eye mask

Rosewater is best for tired eyes. Take a cotton pad and drench it in pure rose water and place the pads on the eyelids for around 15 minutes. You will be refreshed after doing this soothing and relaxing mask. It may also help you get rid of puffiness.

2. Cold Cucumbereye mask

It has s Take a half cucumber, peel and grate it and keep it for around 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Later, apply a layer of shredded cucumber on eyes for 15-20 minutes. Wash your face with cold water. The soothing and moisturizing properties will give you relief instantly.

3. Potato eye mask

The astringent properties and certain enzymes that are present in potato aids in soothing of our tired eyes. Also, say bye to the puffiness and dark circles under your eyes with this eye mask. Peel and grate a half potato and keep it in a refrigerator for 20 minutes. Apply the layer of shredded potato and rest your eyes for good few minutes. Wipe off potato shreds and wash your face

4. Teabag eye mask

Take two used tea bags and refrigerate and later use them as eye masks. Aside from soothing your eyes, it will also help to get rid of the swelling and darkness around your eyes.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More