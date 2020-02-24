Eye Care: THIS is what happens when you rub your eyes too much

We constantly have the habit of rubbing our eyes time and again. If you have that habit too, then here's why you should stop rubbing your eyes right away.

Eyes are considered to be one of the most sensitive areas in our body. We have to care for it as much as we can. When it comes to our eyes, one that most of us end up doing is rubbing our eyes. We rub our eyes if something goes into it or sometimes even after a long tiring day. We feel good for the time being, but rubbing too much can also harm the eyes in multiple ways.

Rubbing eyes frequently can lead to eye diseases, worsening the existing condition and even increase the risk of eye infection. It can result in eye damage and worsen existing conditions, increasing your risk of infections.

Here are things that can happen when you keep rubbing your eyes.

Increases the risk of eye disease:

Rubbing eyes can weaken the cornea and lead to its distortion called keratoconus. It can cause corneal tissue to thin and become more cone-shaped. And this severe damage can also lead to corneal transplant.

You might end up scratching your cornea:

Long tiring day or piece of dust can tempt you to rub your eyes but you must avoid doing by all means. Since it puts you at risk of scratching your cornea, which heals in a day or two, but if not taken care of can also result in an ulcer.

It can cause dark circles and bloodshot eyes:

If you rub your eyes hard, it can break the tiny blood vessels which can then lead to bloodshot eyes. Dark circles can appear due to the inflammation caused by continuously rubbing the eyelid. Hence, you should avoid doing it by all means.

Increases the risk of an eye infection:

Touching your eyes with dirty hands can transfer the bacteria to the eyes that can cause conjunctivitis or redness in the eyes.

It can worsen your myopia:

People with myopia can make their condition worse by rubbing their eyes. The condition has become common among people in the past few decades. According to a 2016 study, nearly 9.6 million people are myopic and their vision tends to worsen over time.

