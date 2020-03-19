Eyeglasses VS Contact Lens: Here's everything you should know while opting for any one of them

Eyeglasses and contact lenses both have their pros and cons. Choosing any one of them totally depends on your lifestyle, comfort, convenience and budget. And of course, it should be decided after checking your eye health. In this case, eyeglasses are easy to wear as they need a little cleaning and maintenance, whereas the contact lens needs a lot of maintenance.

On one hand, the contact lens directly sits on your eyeballs so your side-vision also becomes clear. And preferably women like to wear lenses on occasion as they help you to flaunt your eye makeup properly. During sports or any outdoor activities, you get the risk of having your eyeglasses broken so, in these situations, contact lenses are the best option to opt for.

On the other hand, eyeglasses can adjust the amount of light coming into your eyes for maximum comfort and vision. It can also block UV rays to protect your eyes and eyeglasses are also quite in trend right now as they make a great fashion statement.

So, check out some advantages and disadvantages of eyeglasses and contact lens below.

Pros of Contact lens

1- It gives a wider field of view that causes fewer distortions and obstructions in the eyes.

2- It is easy to carry while playing any sports or exercising.

3- It does not get affected by weather and disturb your vision during fog.

4- It does not clash with any kind of outfit.

5- You can change the colour of your eyeball for styling differently.

6- Some contact lenses can repair our cornea while sleeping. Overnight orthokeratology can temporarily correct myopia.

Cons of contact lens

1- It's tough to put on the eye for some people.

2- It reduces the amount of oxygen reaching our eyes causing dry eye syndrome.

3- Wearing contact lenses while working in front of a computer may cause computer vision syndrome.

4- Lenses and lens case need a proper cleaning every day, otherwise it may cause a serious eye infection.

5- You cannot fall asleep wearing the lenses at night. However, the eyes will become dry, gritty, red and irritated.

Pros of eyeglasses

1- It reduces the need of touching your eyes frequently that can save you from an eye infection.

2- For dry and sensitive eyes, it is best to wear eyeglasses.

3- It can save your eyes from wind, dust and debris.

Cons of eyeglasses

1- Eyeglasses disturb our peripheral visions as it sits about 12mm away from the eyes.

2- Often it hides our facial features so some people don't prefer it that much.

3- If you have higher power then the glasses tend to get heavy for which you need expensive eyeglasses that are light-weight.

4- It destroys your vision during fog in the cold weather.

5- Some frames can give constant pressure on the nose and behind the ears causing a moderate headache.