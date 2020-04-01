F factor Diet: Everything you need to know about this weight loss plan

F-factor diet is a high fibre diet. But does it aid weight loss? Read on to know more.

Are you trying to shed the extra kilos? From celebrities to kids, everyone is obsessed with weight loss. Some do it to keep themselves fit and healthy while others do it to look like someone. Regardless of the reason behind it, weight loss seems to be on everybody’s agenda. But in the process, people forget that weight loss can only be possible with a balanced approach.

The key to maintaining a healthy weight is the combination of a healthy diet and exercise. What goes in your body, shows on your body. A nutritious diet keeps the body healthy and keeps diseases at bay. Eating healthily doesn’t mean that you have to cut down on everything you’re eating and one day eats all that you can in one go. There has to be a systematic pattern when you follow a diet.

You need a diet which includes all nutrients and one that is scientifically proven effective. One such diet is the F-factor diet.

What is the F-factor Diet?

The F-Factor diet is a weight loss diet that includes foods that are high fibre and lean proteins. According to its creator, it’s a diet based on scientific knowledge of physiology and anatomy, which do not change with dieting. It is believed to be a diet that helps you lose healthy weight without making you give up on everything else.

Created in 2006 by Tanya Zuckerbrot, a registered dietician, this diet focuses on high fibre foods. The diet is constituted based on four principles, including:

1. Eating the right carbs

2. Drinking alcohol (if you want to)

3. Dining out

4. Spending less time working out

This diet does not require you to restrict yourself to anything or starve.

How Does it Work?

The F-factor diet is designed to give your body the required nutrients by keeping you full longer with foods that are high in fibre and low in calories. Fibre is important to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Studies have found a link between fibre and losing weight.

It encourages eating 3 meals and a snack per day. The number of net carbs is increased slowly before you reach a weight maintenance eating pattern.

Should you follow this diet?

Everybody is different and what might work for someone might not work for you. Having said that, this diet is a healthy diet that can be followed easily. But you have to be careful as some foods can even have a bad impact on your health.

Therefore, consult a professional before you incorporate this diet in your daily routine.

