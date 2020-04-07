Face Mask: What are the best materials and how to make a mask at home?

Worried about the shortage of masks in the market? Here are steps to make a Face mask with fabric that will protect you from coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by a storm. With more than 1 million cases in the world, there seems no stopping in its surge. Despite the continuous efforts of the government and the people, it has crossed the mark of 4,000 in India recently. There is a need for everyone to protect themselves by practising the necessary precautions as guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Initially, the health officials had advised healthy people not to wear masks, but The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking everyone to wear masks while going out. In the fear that they might contract the infectious disease, people are buying more masks, leading to a shortage. It is recommended not to buy surgical masks as the health officials who stay around the people affected by the disease need it more than you do. A shortage of masks in hospitals can be a huge problem.

Keeping this in mind, you can make masks at home using material that will protect you from COVID-19. But when you have to make your own masks at home, which materials should you use that will protect you from the small particles of coronavirus? The best way to protect yourself from the viral particles is to find a fabric that is dense enough to not let them invade your body.

Dishtowel, cotton blend fabric, linen, pillowcase, silk,100 percent cotton, scarf, vacuum cleaner bag and surgical mask are some of the materials that can help you protect yourself from the disease. Surgical masks and vacuum cleaner bags are the most effective, as reported by TOI.

Steps to make a face mask at home:

1. Take a square cloth of any material mentioned above. It should be double the size of your face.

2. Fold the upper and lower half towards the centre to form a rectangle.

3. Now, put elastic bands on both sides of the cloth.

4. After this, fold the outer sides towards the centre and stretch it on both sides. There it is! Your DIY face mask is ready.

These are some of the steps required to create a face mask at the comfort of your home without worrying about going out and purchasing one. Just keep in mind that the mask covers your mouth and face completely.

