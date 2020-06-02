Face Shield: Dos and don'ts and other important details of this PPE

Face Shield: Are you using this PPE? Then read on to know dos, don'ts and other vital details right here.

It is mandatory in several parts of the world to wear a face mask if you are going outside for buying essentials or traveling. You must have noticed that some people are wearing face shield: A clear plastic layer that covers our entire face. However, till now face shields that qualify as personal protective equipment aka PPE for the public are not mandatory yet. Mostly they are worn by doctors and health care workers in hospitals right now. Several doctors and health experts suggested that the face shield is a better option than the face mask for various reasons. Face shields not only are easier to disinfect than masks, and it's also easier to breathe while wearing one. It also prevents you to not touch your face, while a cloth mask only covers the nose, cheeks, and mouth.

Most of the time we have to remove masks while talking and that's not the case with face shields. It also allows for the visibility of facial expressions and lip movements for speech perception. They are also more durable and long-lasting. As per researchers, face shields could help reduce the number of COVID-19 infections when people who wear it also practice social distancing and good hand hygiene among others. The best part is that face shields can also be reused by cleaning effectively with disinfectants and thus it becomes affordable for people. Speaking of the disadvantages, the same may lead to vision distortion and can be fogged as well

There are many health experts who feel that face shields are not better than face masks. Many believe that a face shield should be worn in addition to a face mask, and is not a substitute for one. Infectious disease specialist Bruce Polsky, MD, chairman of medicine at NYU Winthrop Hospital told health.com, "The point of a face shield is to provide an extra layer of protection and to protect the eyes when in close contact with someone that has—or is suspected to have—COVID-19. When talking to someone very close, or sneezing, COVID-19 can be transmitted through the eyes.” As per the CDC, face shields, "provide barrier protection to the facial area and related mucous membranes (eyes, nose, lips) and are considered an alternative to goggles. Face shields are not meant to function as primary respiratory protection and should be used concurrently with a medical mask."

Dos and don'ts of face shield as per the CDC:

Face shields should extend lower than the chin.

It should also be beyond the ears and there should be no gap between the forehead and the shield’s headpiece.

They should cover the forehead

They should wrap around the side of the face.

A face shield should be dedicated to one person.

One should immediately reprocess when the face shields are visibly soiled.

For reprocessing: Immerse or wipe it with neutral detergent and warm water solution. Rinse with clean water.

Rinse with clean water to remove any residue.

Fully dry ( you can air dry or use clean absorbent towels).

Manufacturers can help you with disinfectant products.

As per the CDC, chlorine-based disinfectant (0.1% chlorine solution) is recommended over alcohol as alcohol may damage and discolour plastic and deteriorate glues over time.

After reprocessing, you should store it in a transparent plastic container and labelled it with the person's name to prevent accidental sharing.

Always ensure the integrity of the foam pad, elastic strap, and clarity of the visor.

If you don't have a face shield you can use trauma or safety glasses.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×