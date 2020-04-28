Facing Insomnia? Follow THIS 2 minute foot massage and sleep like a baby

Unable to have a good night sleep, especially now amid lockdown? Try this foot massage tonight.

Sleeping issues are very common across the world. As per the National Institute of Health, around 30% of the general population complains about sleep problems. Around 10% experience insomnia. And now, coronavirus led isolation may have been impacting on sleep more than ever, according to experts. As per Dr. Paula Giménez Rodríguez, director of the Multidisciplinary Sleep Unit at HLA told insider.com that uncertainty, absence of social and personal routines have been causing sleep disorders. Aside from Insomnia, many are also suffering from sleep disturbances in the middle of the night. Stress, anxiety, tension over job security, workload, lack of physical activity among others have been contributing to poor sleep.

Sleep disorders should not ignore it as there are several consequences. Poor sleep can result in feeling unrested, lethargic, mood swings, memory problems, poor concentration, and poor immune systems. Right now, having poor immunity is what we cannot afford as people with not-so-healthy immunity are more susceptible to COVID-19. If you are too failing to have a sound sleep then read on. Today we are sharing steps to follow for a foot massage that may help you to sleep better.

Michele Stevens, a reflexologist showed how one can self-massage for better sleep. Check out the steps right below.

1. In step one, you have to massage the top area of the big toe in circular motions and slightly press the top area for a few seconds. This will help to regulate the sleep hormone called Melatonin.

2. Keep massaging with your thumb from bottom to top. This will help you to calm your mind.

3. Later, massage your upper part of the foot. Then go upwards and put pressure on the footpad. This will help you to relax.

4. Now, massage the middle of the foot in circular motions. This will help you to release the tension of the body.

5. Now, press and circle the middle part of the foot. This will help your mind to settle. Aside from these, you can also gently pull each toe and also massage between the toes.

Check out the video to know how to do the foot massage properly:

Other tips which may help you to sleep better

Make sure to sleep and get out of bed on time.

Eat regularly

Have a fixed work and leisure schedule.

Get regular exposure to sunlight.

Avoid screens for at least two hours before bedtime.

