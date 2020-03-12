6 Fake health advice and rumours about CORONAVIRUS that you should not believe in

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

With this new COVID-19 virus there is also a widespread fear which is leading people to believe in anything and everything that can save them from this disease but some of these fake rumours can prove to be more dangerous for our health.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has taken the world by storm. As the COVID-19 death count rises so is the fear in peoples hearts. This disease has been spreading across the world in different countries and there is no cure discovered for it yet and that is what is scaring people even more. Each and every health organisation throughout the world is busy trying to control and manage the widespread disease and fear. This fear is valid as this virus is spreading and claiming lives and doing immense harm. From big gathering and events to schools, everything is being shut down and people are being advised to take care of their health and avoid going out in public places where there is a higher chance of catching this contagious disease. But along with this, there are also people who have been spreading rumours and giving fake health advice that we all need to beware of. The wrong health advice can prove to be dangerous for our health and wellbeing but even in this time of panic we all should stop believing in all the health advice being forwarded on WhatsApp and start turning to reliable sources for such information.

Here are the dangerous fake health tips that you should never believe in.

1. We've all come across one odd message that garlic is the only home remedy that could cure COVID-19 and eating it can also prevent this virus from infecting you. Garlic antibacterial and antimicrobial properties but it doesn't mean that it can prevent this disease. There is no research to verify this and while this remedy is not dangerous, it's best to not overdo it and also follow the medical advice being given by the trusted sources.

2. A YouTuber named Jordan Sathers has claimed that a miracle mineral supplement also known as MMS has the ability to wipe out this virus and has been promoting it and encouraging people to buy it. This supplement contains a bleaching agent known as chlorine dioxide which is dangerous for your health. Drinking this can lead to poisoning and cause nausea and vomiting and other such problems.

3. The health organisations have told people to keep their hands clean and wash them regularly and people have started investing in hand sanitisers to keep their hands clean and prevent the virus from spreading. But many shops have sold out all hand sanitisers, and due to this, people are trying to make hand sanitisers at home with alcohol but in reality, it's not very practical to do so. You cannot make a potent hand sanitiser at home which can kill bacteria and germs and prevent this virus from spreading.

4. Drinkable silver is another rumour doing the rounds. It is being said that a liquid containing colloidal silver has the ability to kill a strain of coronavirus in mere 12 hours but it has not been tested on COVID-19 and there is no proof that it can cure this disease. It's best to avoid a substance like this as it has the power to cause serious side effects like kidney damage, poisoning and such.

5. Drinking water and staying hydrated is good for our health but it cannot treat or prevent coronavirus. Moreover, over-hydrating is not good for our health either. Drinking water, warm or room temperature, will not kill this virus or prevent it from infecting you.

6. It's being said that this virus is incapable of surviving in the heat and it can cure this disease. While regular flu or cold bacteria is incapable of surviving in the heat, we do not know how the heat impacts coronavirus and there is no research on it and this makes it very dangerous to experiment with this disease.

