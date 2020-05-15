Is falling asleep a task for you? Follow this 4:7:8 breathing technique tonight

Unable to fall asleep or suffering from insomnia? Follow this relaxing breathing pattern and you may experience sound sleep.

Coronavirus led lockdown has brought lives and so many imperative things to a grinding halt. Sudden unprecedented changes, uncertainty and negativity have been affected us. Our mental health is gone for a toss and sleeping for many is now a task. However, one should anyhow focus on sleep as a lack of it can impact our health especially the immune system. And now, better immunity is important than ever. One can keep stress, depression, and anxiety and other mental health issues at bay by sleeping properly.

Profound changes in our routines, disturbed circadian rhythm, depression, isolation, work, and household stress excess Screen Time are some of the reasons why you are facing hard sleeping soundly or taking time to fall asleep. We have earlier shared a few evening exercises and foot massage techniques to sleep well. And today we are sharing a no brainer yet effective breathing method which can make you fall asleep. You don't need to do anything than breathing in this method. It is considered as a fool-proof method for better sleep.

What is 4-7-8 breathing method?

The 4-7-8 breathing technique aka pattern was developed by Dr. Andrew Weil. He described this pattern as a “natural tranquilizer for the nervous system.”It’s based on an ancient yogic technique called pranayama, where one has to gain control over their breathing. When practiced regularly, it may help you to fall asleep in a shorter period of time. With the help of this state of deep relaxation, one can fall asleep faster.

Because of deep breathing, we get more oxygen, and organs and tissues get a much-needed oxygen boost. It also regulates the fight-or-flight response we feel when we’re stressed. This is particularly helpful if you’re experiencing sleeplessness due to anxiety. And nowadays, due to lockdown, thoughts and concerns are at a peak. So, when we focus on breathing our mind and body instead of worries get relaxed. At first, you may not see the results, however, with practice, you may see the effects. Do at least twice per day could yield the best results.

How to do it:

One has to first rest the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth, right behind your top front teeth.

Keep your tongue in that place throughout the practice.

You can purse your lips while exhaling.

The first step ist to completely exhale through your mouth and make a whooshing sound.

Then, close your lips, inhale silently through your nose as you count to four in your head.

Then, for seven seconds, hold your breath.

Finally, make another whooshing exhale from your mouth for eight seconds

Start with four breaths and then gradually work your way up to eight full breaths.

You can also follow this technique when you want to be in a state of deep relaxation.

NOTE:

If you have respiratory issues, such as asthma or COPD, then consult with your doctor as the same can aggravate your condition.

