FalseNews: THIS viral post on Israel ready with coronavirus vaccine is misleading; Read on to know the facts

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Israel's Institute for Biological Research has apparently learned the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, however, the vaccine is not fully ready to be used.

WHO recently declared that coronavirus is a pandemic that can be controlled. In the wake of the same, many governments and health organizations are implementing precautionary measures including shutting of places such as malls, gyms and cinema halls among others. Awareness messages on coronavirus are also being circulated. In India, a caller tune on creating awareness has also been started.

Unfortunately, amid the scare, a lot of fake news related to coronavirus and its cure are also doing rounds on the internet. Recently a social media post went viral which claimed that Israel has discovered a vaccine for the COVID-19.

However, that's a FALSE CLAIM, as scientists in Israel are still working on it.

What is the false claim?

A Facebook user Deepanshü Kumar posted the photograph of an injection bottle that has a label of "coronavirus vaccine". And the text reads, "No more coronavirus death. God bless Israelites. Finally, they claim to discover a vaccine for coronavirus Covid-19." We did our search and found several media reports confirming that scientists in Israel are still working on the vaccine. The photo which is used is a stock photo.

What is the truth?

As per Israeli daily Ha'aretz, the scientists at Israel's Institute for Biological Research, which is being supervised by the Prime Minister's office, has apparently understood the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, including better diagnostic capability and production of antibodies.

The scientists are still in the development process and series of tests and experiments will require many months before the vaccination is deemed effective and safe to use.

Defence Ministry told Ha'aretz, "There has been no breakthrough in the efforts of the biological institute to find a vaccine for the coronavirus or to develop testing kits. The institute's work is conducted according to an orderly work plan and it will take time. If and when there will be something to report, it will be done in an orderly fashion."

The defence ministry added, "The biological institute is a world-renowned research and development agency, which relies on experienced researchers and scientists with great knowledge and quality infrastructures. There are now more than 50 experienced scientists working at the institute on researching and developing a medical remedy for the virus."

As per Israel's most popular news portal, Ynet, three weeks ago shipments of virus samples arrived in Israel from Japan, Italy and other nations. Aside from Israel, many other nations and health organizations are also trying their best to develop a vaccine including Moderna, Inc (US). They will soon start their testings.

How can one prevent coronavirus until a vaccine is available?

Avoid close contact with people who appear to be sick.

Make sure to wash your hands often with soap and water and at least for 20 seconds.

If you can’t find soap and water, then use an alcohol-based sanitizer with contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your face especially eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home if you are sick.

Use a tissue or mask or handkerchief when you cough or sneeze

Dispose them effectively.

Clean and disinfect high-traffic objects and surfaces.

Read More