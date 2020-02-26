Fasted Cardio: Here's everything you need to know about the workout routine and benefits

Fasted cardio is based on the warrior diet of the ancient period. It is done without eating food for at least 6 hours. Read on to know more about this workout routine.

Fasted cardio is a type of workout where you do exercise without eating food at least for 6 hours on an empty stomach. In this workout style, our blood insulin levels are low so the body cannot use the glucose. Instead, it uses the stored fat from the pre-workout meal as a fuel. Fasted cardio is mainly good for those, who are planning to lose weight. This workout routine is based on the warrior diet, which ancient warriors used to follow. Warriors in ancient time used to hunt or fight in a fasted state for staying in shape and then feast on their win. This workout routine is highly beneficial for staying healthy. Check out the routine and benefits of fasted cardio right below.



Benefits of fasted cardio:

1- Good for losing stubborn fat.

2- Prevents muscle loss and builds lean muscle when mixed with HIIT.

3- Improves posture and tones our body.

4- Improves our strength and endurance.

5- Makes you stronger.



How does it work?

Fasted cardio uses the basic physiological concept of our body. The body first uses glucose or sugar during exercises for providing energy. If glucose levels are low, then muscle glycogen or protein is turned into glucose to be used as fuel. In the end, it uses fat for energy. Fasted cardio utilises this entire process for shedding fat.

Does it cause muscle loss?

Fasted cardio may cause muscle loss. When you are in the fasted state, your body uses muscle glycogen or protein rather than fat for producing energy. So, that's why fasted cardio causes muscle loss along with fat. Running on a treadmill may also cause muscle loss.

Best fasted cardio

HIIT is the best type of fasted cardio. High-Intensity Interval Training is performed at high intensity for a short duration with an equal resting time between each set of exercises.

Method to do fasted cardio

1- Exercise in the morning before having breakfast.

2- Exercise in the evening after fasting for 6 hours.

3- Along with exercising, you have to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle to shed all the fat.

Diet plan for fasted cardio

1- Consult your doctor and fitness trainer before opting for fasted cardio.

2- Consume black coffee when you are at an advanced level of fasted cardio.

3- Consume BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) that consist of leucine, isoleucine and valine. These essential amino acids will prevent muscle loss.

4- Don't cut out on too many calories.

