Father's Day 2020: THESE are expert approved health tips for dads above 50

Father's Day will be celebrated tomorrow, i.e. June 21. We cannot thank them enough for their role in families, their sacrifices, their contribution to society. It won't be wrong to say that fathers hardly pay attention to their health but kids should make sure that they follow a healthy diet and exercise routine. This Father's day, aside from showing love, affection and acknowledgment by sending wishes, notes, greetings and presents, you should sit down with him and make them understand about the health and how important certain things they gave to follow. We asked Diksha Chhabra, Certified Fitness Trainer and Sports Nutritionist to share vital tips for dads who are 50 plus.

She said, "With age, men experience many physical and internal changes like fluctuations in hormone levels, weight gain, decreased bone density, and muscle mass. Also, issues like diabetes, blood pressure, weak eyesight, cognition, and immunity also start creeping in. These are signs of aging and shall not be ignored. Men over 50 can too keep up with health by following a disciplined routine and bring positive changes in life."

Check fitness expert Diksha's tips for dads:

Introduce strength training: Men over 50 no longer need to be doing specialized body-part specific workouts like “chest and triceps on Monday” and “back and biceps on Tuesday.” Rather full-body strength training sessions a few times per week are one of the big secrets to losing fat and building muscle for them. One will get the best results by training all muscle groups in a single workout. Full body strength training will help to maintain lean muscle and stay strong well in the 50s, 60s, and beyond.

Eat a healthy diet: A diet that is complete and balanced with all the nutrients is key to good health. Often people go overboard with sweets and fried food which leads to increased cholesterol levels and heart issues. This is the time to be extra cautious about what you are eating. Make sure you enjoy food in moderation and ensure that every meal is full of carbs, protein, fibre, fat, vitamins and minerals.

Get 7 to 8 hours of sleep: At this age, most men are at the senior positions in their organization which leads to more stress and lack of sleep. But health is always first and proper sleep is an integral part of good quality life.

Quit or avoid smoking and alcohol consumption: Quitting smoking can help men over age 50 feel better, be more active with family and friends, and enjoy their second half of life in better health. As soon as you quit smoking, the body immediately starts working towards the recovery of the damage caused by smoking. It is the right time to make the right choices.

If you drink alcohol, you should not have more than two drinks a day (standard drink is: 12 ounces of beer/wine cooler, 5 ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits). Regulated alcohol helps in keeping up with the cognitive function and healthy internal organs.

Get routine exams and screenings: You never know what is brewing inside your body. Hence it's a must to get regular full-body screening and basic blood tests done in every trimester. Sometimes you might feel fine from the outside and it may get too late to discover the problem internally.

Following these tips can help men age in good health and reduce the risk of many disorders that are more common in older men like heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Even those who have not followed these guidelines until now can benefit from making healthy changes. It’s never too late to start making good choices.

