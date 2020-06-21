Father's Day 2020: Why 40 plus year old dads need to have a high protein diet?

Father's Day 2020: Learn why protein is very important for our dads and check out some ways to help them fulfil the protein needs right here.

When you hear the name protein you automatically tend to think of muscular arms, bulked up bodies, you associate protein with young people who want to gain muscles. But protein is not just for body-builders, no matter what your age or gender your body needs a sufficient amount of protein, as they are the main component of our cells and hence are essential for our bodies. While it’s true that your protein consumption differs from body to body, it becomes increasingly more important for your body as you age.

Plenty of studies show that the bodies of older adults may not be able to utilize protein as expertly as their younger counterparts hence require much more protein. As we age we tend to lose our muscle mass especially women over 40 who tend to lose muscle twice as fast as men. Hence even a healthy older individual would require more protein to retain their muscle mass and a reduced protein intake would lead to them losing muscle mass faster hence gaining more weight.

Here are a few main reasons as to why it is important for 40+ individuals to have a High Protein Diet:

-Proteins are a macronutrient and are hence essentials for the normal functioning of the body

-They make up to 10%-13% of our the energy our body requires on a daily basis

-For Balance and Agility

-It is used to build and maintain muscles and bones

-A good protein diet is also associated with improving sleep and mood

-A protein deficiency is associated with an impaired immune system and a higher risk of infections

Several studies show that older adults tend to have less protein than what is required by their bodies. Proteins are made up of amino acids and that is a group of nine amino acids that our bodies cannot produce and can only be obtained from the diet. Hence a high-protein diet is important in order to satiate your body of the required need for essential amino acids.

This Father’s Day, give your father the gift of gains by helping your father achieve that daily dose of protein. Here’s how you can achieve this:

Treat him to Breakfast in bed with some light & healthy protein pancakes with bananas and protein powder.

Cook him a meal made of chicken and eggs, which are two of the highest sources of protein containing various essential amino acids.

Bake him a healthy protein-loaded cake using whey protein, peanut butter and nuts.

You can give him a food hamper full of things that are rich in protein for example, assorted nuts and seeds, protein bars, whey protein along with a shaker to get them in the habit of consuming protein shakes regularly.

It is necessary to incorporate more than two sources daily in your diet for a good boost of protein every day.

By Ravi Rohra, Co-founder of Scitron, a Protein Supplement brand.

