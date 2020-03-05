Fatigue: THESE are the healthy habits to keep your tiredness at bay

Fatigue is the most common problem among all of us which makes us feel inactive, sleepy and lethargic throughout the day. So, check out these tips to stay active and keep fatigue at bay.

Feeling exhausted or lethargic after a hectic day or having a meal is a common sign of fatigue. The most common cause of fatigue is our daily diet plan. Generally, our hectic work life and busy schedule are blamed for fatigue. However, improper diet is the real reason for it. A healthy diet plan provides us with energy to keep us active throughout the day. But one should remember that fatigue and the ‘feeling of fatigue’ are different.

What is fatigue?

Fatigue is a feeling of tiredness that can be sudden or gradual. And fatigue can be cured with complete and proper rest. But if it is prolonged, severe and progressive, then immediate medical consultation is required. Fatigue is of two types- physical fatigue and mental fatigue.

Physical fatigue

Physical fatigue is the inability of muscles to maintain our physical performance and it can be worsened by intense physical exercise.

Mental fatigue

Mental fatigue is the decline of cognitive performance that results from the prolonged period of cognitive activity. Drowsiness and lethargy are common symptoms of mental fatigue.

Check out the tips below to combat fatigue:

Drink non-caffeinated beverages- It is said that caffeinated drinks provide energy so it’s good for health. But it only boosts the energy for a short time span. As its effect fades, we may feel tired while working. So, opt for tea and fresh fruit juices.

No processed food- Avoid eating processed food as it doesn’t have high nutritional value. It cannot provide us with the energy that a healthy meal provides.

Keep yourself hydrated- Water is the most important compound of blood that can carry all essential nutrients to the cells and flush out all waste products from the body.

Eat chia seeds- Chia seeds are highly nutritious to provide us with enough energy. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Supplements- Since it has vitamins and minerals which are a good source for getting energy and important nutrition, you can have supplements.

