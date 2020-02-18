Fatty Liver: What are the causes, symptoms and how to get rid of it?

Fatty Liver, if not treated on time, can lead to many health complications including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH. Read on to know more.

Diseases due to the fatty liver has been on the rise. As per statistics, around 25% of people around the world suffer from it. Obesity and type 2 diabetes are linked to it. One should note that if the fatty liver and associated health disorders are not addressed then it can lead to serious liver disease. The liver is considered a fatty one when you have more than 5% of fats as part of it.

Many fatty liver-related conditions fall under a category called non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD). Non-alcoholic fatty liver often leads to a condition known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH. And the same leads to damage to the liver cells and the same can be fatal. It is quite difficult to know if fatty liver is leading NASH, which in turn can lead to cirrhosis and cancer. NAFLD, unfortunately, also increases the chances of other issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disease.

Causes of Fatty Liver

Obesity, excess belly (visceral) fat, insulin resistance, too much intake of refined carbs, too much consumption of sugary beverages and leaky or impaired gut.

Symptoms of fatty liver

Fatigue

Weakness

Slight pain or the sensation of fullness in the right or center abdominal area

Higher insulin levels

Higher triglyceride levels

Loss of appetite (if it is NASH)

Nausea (if it is NASH)

Yellowing of eyes (if it is NASH)

Stomach pain (if it is NASH)

What are the ways to tackle a fatty liver?

Weight loss is one of the best ways to reverse the health issue of fatty liver.

Avoiding high carb food items especially refined carbs.

Follow the Mediterranean or Ketogenic diet.

Include food items rich in monounsaturated fats. Have food items such as olive oil, avocados, and nuts among others.

One can also Whey protein as the same also helps to reduce the fats in the liver.

Green tea is one of the popular superfoods right now. The antioxidant called catechins helps to reduce liver fat and inflammation in people with NAFLD.

Include food items that are rich in soluble fiber. For the unversed, some of the soluble fiber-rich food items are beans, oats, barley, citrus fruits, apples, strawberries, peas, and potatoes among others.

Credits :Health line

Read More