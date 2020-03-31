Feeling anxious after being homebound? Follow THESE exercises to relieve anxiety and stress

Follow these Five Tibetan Rites or the Fountain of Youth exercises and alleviate the signs of anxiety, stress, depression and other mental issues.

The unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 has led to quarantining and social distancing as these are the only ways to curb its spread. Being homebound comes with several drawbacks such as feeling anxious, bored and frustrated. However, one can tackle them with few exercises. We asked Ms. Shalini Bhargava, Director at JG’S Fitness Centre to share some tips and exercises for people who are feeling anxious after being homebound. She said, "Being quarantined at home during a pandemic can definitely be a stressful affair that is sure to cause a lot of anxiety. Not being able to perform day-to-day activities like the inability to sweat it out in the gym can bring about a lot of stress thus wreaking your fitness goals. However, you can manage your stress levels and can safeguard your weight loss goals through fitness and exercising even while you are within the confines of your home. This is the best time around to reinforce your wellness goals by opting for Tibetan Rites which are an age-old form of Tibetan yoga."

She added, "These five dynamic yoga postures can be performed at home on an everyday basis to bestow you with good health, energy, and strength. The many health advantages of Tibetan rites exercise include weight loss, enhanced memory, upgraded physical strength, improved sense of wellbeing, even condensation in the rapidity of the process of aging. You can repeat each move for about twenty-one times prior to performing the following sequence but the key is to get started gradually and build up the number of duplications."

Follow these 5 Tibetan Rites on an every-day basis for enhanced health and strength.

Twirling

In this form, stand with your feet being a little apart and your arms should be at shoulder height while your palms should face downwards. You must start with spinning in a clockwise direction and while you do so, you must try and keep your breath balanced as you twist. It is important to note that the speed factor here is not vital, hence avert from whirling quickly to prevent yourself from falling. If you feel very giddy when you stop to spin, you should bring your palms together while looking at your thumbs and take a deep breath.

Leg raises

While performing leg raises, lie down on your back on the ground with your palms being by your sides and your legs must be placed in a straight position. This should be followed by engaging your lower abdomen, post which you need to breathe in and elevate your legs in the air while at the same time, you must lift up your head. Breathe out and lower everything back down to the ground. You must move steadily between the two with proper control.

Dynamic Camel

Here you are required to come to a kneeling posture. As you breathe in, you must arch your spine, this must be followed by sliding your hands downwards and towards the back of your thighs and tip the head marginally back. Breathe out back to an erect position and then you must tip the chin forwards towards the direction of your upper torso.

Moving tabletop

While performing this movement, come into a seated pose with your legs being extended out in front of you and ensure your palms are flat on the ground. This step must be followed by inhaling in, pressing into the hands and swinging the hips in the forward and upward direction in a way that you come into a 'tabletop' position with your feet being flat on the surface. You can keep the chin pointing in the upward direction or you can take the head backwards if it does not hurt you on your neck. Breathe out, swipe the hips backward and come back to the original position as you respire. You must ensure to move between the two positions progressively and fluidly.

Downward Dog to Upward Dog

In this type of posture, come into a Downward Facing Dog posture by extending your fingers wide and your palms being pressed gently into the flat surface. Draw the thighs upwards and back while creating distance in the spine. This must be followed by inhaling, post which you must rollover the toes, bringing the shoulders over the wrists as you come into Upward Facing Dog. Ensure to keep the neck long and the collar bones as broad as possible. As you breathe out, you must firmly press into the hands, gently draw the hips upwards and backward, and then come back to a Downward Facing Dog pose.

Check out this video to know more:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More