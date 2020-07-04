Feeling depressed? THESE meditation techniques can boost your mood

Meditation can help improve your mood and improve your overall health. Here are some meditation techniques to help you in times when you feel depressed.

Do you often feel sad for prolonged periods? Are you waking up most days feeling like you want to go back to sleep? Perhaps you don’t even find that satisfying. No matter what you do, you feel miserable inside. If this is the case, you might be suffering from depression. Depression is a common health condition that can affect anyone. If you live with depression, meditation might be able to help.

Studies have shown that practising meditation on a regular basis can alleviate the symptoms of depression by boosting your mood. This ancient practice helps deepen the understanding of the sacred and mystical forces of life. It is used to relax and reduce stress, thereby giving you a tranquil mind. By giving you a sense of calm, peace and balance, it helps improve your emotional well-being and overall health.

Here are the mind-boosting meditation techniques you can practice when you feel low.

Mindfulness of breath

Mindful breathing is a method of meditation where you need to focus your attention and thoughts to the breath. It allows you to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and enable you to live in the moment.

The idea is to focus on the rise and fall of your chest and inhalation and exhalation. It should be done in a comfortable position with the eyes closed to help you concentrate on your breathing while practising the meditation technique. If you get distracted, try to focus again on the breathing.

Gratitude breathing

It is a type of meditation that focuses on expressing gratitude for the things in your life. This technique is perfect for people feeling sad as it allows you to think about the things that make you happy, and you’re thankful for in life.

Begin with relaxing the muscles of your body and take a deep breath. Now, think about things that you are grateful for in your life. Is it your health? Is it your parents? Or the people around you? Is it the life you’re living? Find your reason and focus on it. In case you’re unable to pinpoint it right now, think about the great possibilities that you might experience in the future.

Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati comes from the words ‘Kapal’ meaning ‘forehead’ and ‘Bhati’ meaning ‘to shine’. It is known for its mental, physical and spiritual benefits. It involves active exhalation and passive inhalation with free movements of the stomach.

Begin with sitting in Padmasan, with legs crossed over each other and straight back. Force your breath out in short intervals while maintaining the posture. Beginners should learn how to do it first before practising for long periods as it can cause health issues if done wrong.

