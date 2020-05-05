Feeling dizzy? 9 possible causes of giddiness you should be aware of

Here are 9 possible causes why you might be feeling dizzy.

Do you feel dizzy all the time? Dizziness is the feeling of being lightheaded or unbalanced. In some cases, a person experiencing dizziness might faint as well. Even though it is not a disease, it could be a symptom of a health disorder which you should be aware of. You mustn’t ignore it if it happens too often. And at the worst, it could be due to an underlying disease.

But what are the common causes that lead to dizziness? Feeling woozy is a common problem among older adults. The more serious version of dizziness is vertigo. Vertigo will make you feel like that the whole room is spinning. It will most likely be accompanied by symptoms such as vomiting and nausea. This condition can indicate a serious health issue that you must get checked. So, giddiness is a symptom of vertigo.

However, dizziness can also occur due to some other common symptoms, including.

1) A sudden drop in blood pressure due to changes in the autonomic nervous system, which can make you feel dizzy.

2) Dehydration or not drinking enough water can lower the blood pressure and keep your brain from getting enough blood, which can lead to lightheadedness.

3) When the body doesn’t produce enough blood sugar, the body starts using little energy which can cause lightheadedness.

4) Some medications can lead to dizziness as a symptom.

5) Anxiety can also trigger giddiness. In fact, it is one of the most common symptoms of anxiety.

6) When dust or other allergens enter the inner ear, it can cause a brief spinning sensation.

7) Vitamin B12 deficiency in the body can lower your blood pressure, decrease the blood flow to the brain and make you feel off-balance.

8) People with migraine disease can also experience dizziness as its symptom.

9) Lightheadedness, if accompanied by chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, arm pain, back pain, jaw pain could mean a stroke or heart attack.

ALSO READ: 8 Common food combinations that are bad for your health

ALSO READ: Heart attack VS Cardiac arrest: Is there any difference between the two? Find out

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×