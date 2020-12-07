Feeling lonely amidst the pandemic? Try these 5 EASY ways to beat loneliness

Loneliness is normal. Everyone feels lonely and it can be easily dealt with by making some extra efforts. Follow these 5 ways to combat loneliness and lack of company.

Feeling lonely is something that everyone goes through at some point in their life. Moreover, with the pandemic and the social distancing norms still in place, the loneliness and lack of company can hit you hard. Human beings are social creatures and they need to talk to people and interact with them to stay sane.

The most important thing to keep in mind when one feels lonely is that you are not alone in this. There are so many people out there who feel lonely and who crave company. It can be dealt with with some easy tips and tricks. Here are 5 ways to overcome loneliness.

Read a book

Reading a book transports you into another world. It helps you to divert your attention from the feeling of loneliness, thereby making you feel relaxed. It gives you a new perspective on things.

Join a hobby class

The best way to meet like-minded people is by joining a hobby class. It can be anything that you like doing in your free time and is a great way to interact with people with similar interests.

Be kind to yourself

Don’t beat yourself over the fact that you have no friends or that you are in this situation because of your shortcomings. Accept that feeling lonely is normal and can be dealt with.

Go out

Make a plan and go out to meet new people and make the extra effort to talk to people. Explore the world out there and be confident and welcoming.

Work on your relationships

Try contacting an old friend and nurture your relationship with them. Tell them how much you miss them and try and plan a get together.

