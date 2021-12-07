Feminine hygiene products for women under 499

The hush hush attitude towards feminine hygiene products is what makes it so hard for us women to ask for help. Be it talking in a slow voice while asking for a pad in class or sneaking in your pads wrapped in newspaper; this attitude has to change. A positive dialogue is needed to set the wheels of progress in motion. Hopefully, this article will provide you with suggestions to manage your period efficiently and if you’re a man who’s stumbled upon this article, be sure to share it with your female friends, sisters and significant others.

1. Ultra-Thin Rash Free Sanitary Pads

These ultra-thin sanitary pads are chemical-free and come with wider backs, ensuring that you have a leakage-proof and rash-free experience, even on the heaviest days of your period. They have no prints and perfumes so your skin never feels irritated. Get them now!

2. Menstrual Reusable Cups

The cup is reusable and can be recycled ensuring no harm to the planet. It has no chemicals and is fragrance free along with being extremely safe to be worn inside your body. Their manufacturing facility is germ free and sterilized and the cup is made of 100 percent medical grade silicone, which means it's free of latex, BPA and any harmful toxins.

3. pH Balanced Intimate Wash

This 100 percent alcohol free intimate wash comes with the goodness of ayurveda to take utmost care of your intimate area. The no-paraben and sulphate formula ensures a safe and gentle experience and the wash maintains a pH balance of 3.5 to 4.5.

4. FDA Approved Mix Flow Tampons

These tampons are perfect for women who experience medium to heavy flow. With 100 percent protection from staining, the protection provided is for upto 8 hours. Indulge in any activity or sport even on period days like go for a swim, dance or play with the tampon in place.

5. Aloe Vera Panty Liners

Panty liners are similar to sanitary napkins albeit thinner they can be used on a daily basis to avoid extra discharges. Each liner is crafted with a cottony-soft surface for prolonged comfort and the subtle fragrance keeps you fresh all day long.

6. Sanitary Disposable Bags

Now discreet and clean disposal of sanitary products is possible because of these bags. They are tamper and tear proof and the bag seals the odour inside and helps keep your surroundings fresh and clean. Get it now!

