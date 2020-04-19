Fenugreek Health Benefits: HERE’s why Methi can reduce the risk of many chronic health issues; Find out

Fenugreek or Methi is one of the prime ingredients of Indian kitchens. It also comes with a plethora of health benefits. It can reduce the risk of many serious health problems. Read on to know.

Fenugreek or Methi seeds are the most common ingredients in the Indian cuisine that makes every desi preparation highly flavourful and aromatic. It’s an annual plant in the Fabaceae family. India is the largest producer of this flavourful herb with 80 percent of its production in Rajasthan. Fenugreek leaves are packed with dietary fibre, folic acids, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Vitamin C etc. It also comes with all important minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, iron etc. Predominantly, Methi seeds are a great source of Vitamin K.

However, methi seeds have certain side effects like diarrhoea, allergic reaction, asthma, low blood sugar, etc. So, it’s highly recommended to consume the herb within a limit. And if you face any health problems for it, then consult your doctor right then. So, let’s have a look at the health benefits of this magical herb.

Fenugreek Health Benefits: Check out the factors right below.

1- This herb can effectively reduce the risk of cancer. Methi seeds have anti-carcinogenic properties, which is mainly beneficial for the prevention of breast cancer and colon cancer.

2- The natural soluble fibre of Fenugreek can provide you with the feeling of satiety and lower your hunger pangs.

3- Methi is great for people Diabetes type I and II. The soluble fibre of this herb can lower the glucose levels in the blood. This also helps to slow down the rate at which the sugar is absorbed into the bloodstream.

4- This can also regulate the cholesterol level. It is considered to be reducing the production of cholesterol in the body. It can also decrease the absorption of Triglycerides from fatty foods.

5- Fenugreek is rich in fibre and antioxidants. And these two can flush out all the harmful toxins from our body thus improving the digestion process. So, regular consumption of Methi can help cure indigestion or gastritis problems.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×