Fertility consultant Dr. Pallavi Prasad sheds light on the impacts of hormones on our body weight

A hormone is a chemical that is secreted or released into our bloodstream by specific organs known as glands. Hormones regulate and control many processes in our body, including glucose levels in the body, general growth of the body, and blood pressure to name a few things. So, Dr. Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Consultant at NOVA IVF Fertility, Bengaluru talks about the impacts of hormones on our body weight.

The hormones that we need to know about:

Estrogen: Estrogen is the hormone that is found in the female body and is known as the female sex hormone. This hormone is secreted and produced by the ovaries and regulates the libido, sleep cycles, energy, skin, and health of a woman.

Cortisol: Cortisol is a stress hormone from the steroid family and is released at times when the body is under intense situations that may cause stress. It is created by the adrenal glands which reside above the kidneys.

Thyroxine: This is a hormone secreted by our thyroid gland that helps regulate metabolism and the digestive system, it controls the heart, the development of the brain, and maintaining the bone.

Hormones from Pituitary Glands: Several hormones are secreted by the pituitary gland which is located right below the hypothalamus in your brain. Instructions are given by the hypothalamus to the pituitary gland according to the conditions and environment of the body. The secreted hormones travel from the bloodstream to target organs where the specific hormone is required.

Melatonin: It is a hormone that regulates your normal sleep cycle.

Ways hormonal imbalance can have an impact on weight?

Many people feel that overeating and having food at regular intervals is the only reason why one gains weight. However, Hormonal imbalance in the body can also be a huge reason why one is gaining weight and might not be able to it.

Thyroid hormones: If the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones that control the metabolism of the body a condition called hypothyroidism is caused and it often leads to weight gain.

Insulin: It is a hormone secreted by the pancreas and it helps carry glucose to the cells as energy. Overconsuming processed foods can cause the body to resist insulin development which leads to weight gain and type-2 diabetes.

Cortisol: Large amounts of cortisol for a long time in the body can cause major changes in the body. It can cause diabetes and obesity.

Progesterone: Progesterone levels in the body should be balanced. Progesterone levels in the body can drop due to high stress, birth control pills, etc. This can lead to weight gain as well as depression.

Estrogen: When this hormone is thrown off balance, it can lead to weight gain among other effects in the body.

Melatonin: While we are asleep the body growth hormones that improve body composition are secreted. However, when one does not get proper sleep, this Process gets disrupted, which in turn causes stress and ultimately leads to inflammation-induced weight gain.

