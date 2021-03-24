Fiber rich foods that you should include in your diet

Fiber is good for the body as it helps in various health-related problems including cholesterol, constipation, diabetes, etc. Have a look at this detailed list of foods that have a high amount of dietary fiber present in them.

Dietary fiber is essential for the body as it adds bulk to the diet and helps in treating various health problems like constipation, lowering cholesterol, maintaining bowel health, reducing the risk of cancer and type-2 diabetes, etc. It also helps in detoxifying the body and losing weight.

Dietary fiber is also known as roughage and includes the parts of plant foods your body can't digest or absorb. Fiber is either soluble, i.e. it dissolves in water, or insoluble which doesn’t dissolve. Here are some foods that are rich in dietary fiber.

Vegetables:

Vegetables that are rich in dietary fiber include spinach, carrots, lettuce, beets, mushrooms, pumpkin, turnips, asparagus, etc. Apart from these, broccoli, sweet potatoes, artichokes and squashes also have a high amount of dietary fiber present in them.

Legumes and Nuts:

Legumes including black beans, kidney beans, lentils, chickpeas, lima beans, and split peas are said to be rich in dietary fiber. Nuts that are high in dietary fiber include pistachios, pecans, almonds, and sunflower seeds.

Fruits:

Fruits like apples, pears, peaches, prunes, bananas, berries, oranges, and figs are said to have a high amount of dietary fiber present in them.

Grains:

Brown rice, popcorn, bran muffins, oatmeal, whole-grain bread, whole-wheat pasta, cereals like shredded wheat, puffed wheat, grape nuts, bran, etc are said to be rich in dietary fiber.

