Fight cold with THESE 3 effective kadha recipes

The winter season is almost here and we need to stock up on all the essentials to fight the cold and endure the winter season. We are here to give you the 3 recipes of kadha, an Ayurvedic concoction that will help you build immunity to fight the cold and prevent from falling sick. Find out more.

With seasonal changes and temperature dipping day by day, it is during this time of the year when you are prone to catching a virus infection easily. The immunity of your body is low and the chances of falling sick are more. So what do we do in times like this when a global pandemic is already hovering over our heads and you cannot afford to fall sick, especially now? The answer to this is quite simple, all you need to do is boost your immunity and take to self care and follow a strict regime. Make changes to your diet, add more winter foods and soup to your meals and look after yourself.

To give you a head start at the onset of winter and prevent you from falling sick, we are here to give you 3 different recipes of kadha, an Ayurvedic concoction that helps soothe your nerves, calm your mind, di-stress you and act as an immunity booster.

1. Kadha for regular flu, cold and cough

Grind cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and black pepper together and add it to two cups of boiling water. Add about 4-5 basil leaves (tulsi) and let it brew for 5 minutes. You can add honey to this concoction if you want a sweet taste. This will help clear your nasal passage and chest.

2. Kadha to boost immunity

Add 1 tbs of turmeric powder and 5-6 peppercorns to boiling water. Let it brew for 5 minutes and add coconut oil, honey and 5-6 lemon drops to this concoction. This will help boost your immunity and improve your skin.

3. Kadha for improved digestion

Grind saunf, jeera and ajwain together and add it to boiling water of two cups. Add 7-8 mint leaves to this concoction and let it brew for 5 minutes. This will help in digestive problems like indigestion and acidity.

Also Read: How can we prevent high Cholesterol levels and regulate it: Explained by Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×