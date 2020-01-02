Fitness in 2020: THESE health apps will you more in fit this New Year

The New Year has finally begun and it's time to lose all that holiday weight. Read below to find out which health apps should be on your smartphones in the year 2020.

The year 2020 has finally arrived. We have finally bid adieu to 2019 with fun and frolic. And now it's time to get back in shape and to lose all the holiday weight that we might've gained. Not only the holiday weight, but this year I am sure many of you have also taken a resolution to be a better version of yourself and achieve the body that you've dreamed of all this while. If you are planning to get serious about fitness, then here are some apps that come to the rescue.

Here are some fitness apps that you must have on your smartphone in 2020. These apps will not only motivate you but will also help you with tasks like exercise tracking, strength training, diet management and meditation.

Read below to find out which apps should be on your phone right away.

Strava:

If you want to keep a tab on your sports activities, then this app is for you. This app has a community of fitness enthusiasts out there and also has multiple features that make it one of the best apps of its kind. There is also a competition feature that lets users lo the fastest time on a route to beat other fitness enthusiasts who've previously run on it.

MyFitnessPal:

This is one of the most popular apps when it comes to following a diet plan or counting calories that you've consumed. It's not only a calorie counter, but it also provides personalised dietary suggestions and has rich nutrient tracking and logging features. It also has exercise tracking, community updates and a lot more to help you stay focused.

Personal Fitness Coach by Pear:

If you want to seek guidance from coaches in the areas like strength training, HIIT and yoga, then this your app. This app has video content to help users at all levels. It also has personalised workout recommendations, detailed performance analysis especially curated workout regimens and good user interface.

Calm:

If you want an app that can help you with meditation, then this one's for you. It offers meditation programs for beginners as well as advanced level users and gives guided meditation session of varied lengths for stress management, concentration enhancement, sleep deprivation solutions and a lot more.

