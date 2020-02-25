Fitness Myths Busted: Soreness is not normal and spot reduce is not possible; HERE's why

Check out the myths associated with fitness to do the workout with the right method to maintain a healthy weight.

There are different conceptions about fitness and workout which consist of different styles of physical activity. Every day, new research is being conducted on weight loss, and fitness gurus motivate us with their innovative fitness mantras. So, this might be a slightly confusing moment to get a clear picture of fitness avoiding all the myths. Check out the biggest fitness myths to move in the right direction for a workout.

Soreness is normal

Initially, it's normal to have soreness after an intense workout. But if it continues to stay for a long time, it will have to be treated. This pain is caused by micro-tears present in the muscle. These micro-tears tend to crop up for doing movements which we are not used to do. You can eliminate this pain by doing some sled pushes or throws to get pain-free progress.

Exercise is bad for our knees

It's actually just the opposite as properly done squats can strengthen the stabiliser muscles around the knee joints, thus helping the knees from severe injury. According to doctors, consistent runners have a lower risk of arthritis, osteoarthritis and hip replacements than non-runners during their old age.

'Spot-reduce' fat is possible

This myth has already been busted that we can target the fat of a particular area of our body and shed those by doing 100 sit-ups. But changes in our body are possible if we think about the hormones. For example, cortisol or stress hormone causes belly-fat that can be reduced if we can decrease the cortisol secretion by not getting stressed.

Less rest means you are working hard

If you do workouts by giving some intervals between the sets, it will help you in getting a better-quality movement, lower risk of injury and a good training stimulus. On the other hand, if you don't put any gap between your workout sets, it will only allow you to lift lower weights and to go slower.

Shorter duration workout is better

There is a saying, something is better than nothing. The same goes for a shorter time of workout. Doing 10-15 minutes workout due to the lack of enough time will definitely benefit you. Intense and longer workouts can never be replaced with micro-workouts.

Only one certain workout type is the best

Gym, Yoga, Zumba or Aerobics, you can opt for any form of workout. Any type of physical activity is good unless it gives you injuries, makes you sad or makes you want to stop doing it. According to fitness gurus, physical activity should consist of a mixture of cardio and resistance and mobility work.

