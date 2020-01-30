Fitness Tips: HERE are some workout myths you should stop believing immediately

When it comes to fitness and workout, there are some myths that we have are following from ages. Read below to find out what those myths are and why you should stop following them right away.

When it comes to working out, we all love to follow some different rules or some preconceived notions that have been around for a while now. Things like working out daily for an hour is fruitful or not working out while you are sick is a better option, we often hear such things, but they are not quite true. With time, we have all fallen prey to these lies and myths. However, what we do not realise is that clearing away these misconceptions can make us stronger, sharper and fitter in no time.

So, to get fit and healthy, here are some workout myths that you should consider unfollowing immediately. These myths are of no good and should be debunked right now.

You are too old to exercise:

Many people stop exercising after a certain age, and that's not good for the body. They think that their body isn't fit enough to work out or lift weights, but that's completely untrue. In fact, exercising can delay ageing or improve the health of older adults suffering from chronic diseases. If you are worried about getting hurt, remember that there are proper exercise regimes and training programs for all ages, which can benefit your body.

You can't exercise if you are sick:

People think that when they are sick they shouldn't consider working out, but experts have a different stay on it. Yes, your body might be tired, but it doesn't mean you can't engage in physical activity. On the contrary, exercise can make you recover faster.

The workout should be done at least for an hour:

We usually love to exercise minimum for an hour, but it is not always necessary to do so. It is so because studies have proved that tapering your exercise and the time you spend doing it can make or break you. Studies suggest that one minute of Interval Training guarantees more or less the same benefits for your core as a 45-minute rigorous jogging session. Even engaging in regular household chores can get you into shape.

Be active all day is not an exercise:

We all spend our days probably moving around physically, but people say that it's not exercise. It's one myth you need to do away with. While they may not help you burn the same number of calories as an intensive regime, all of these steps will surely help you get in shape in the long run.

Pain and gain work together:

Some workout routines are not only hard and painful, but that doesn't make them more effective. If you believe this philosophy, you are simply ignoring the other positive benefits working out has to offer, and set yourself up for unhealthy expectations. As long you workout in a moderate to intense way, it will affect you.

