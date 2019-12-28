Fitness tips: THESE 5 exercises will help to heal your hip pain

Hip pain should not be avoided. It may cause serious problems in the muscle. Check out these exercises to ease the pain in your hip portion.

Hip pain is not a negligible one that would be gone without any treatment or workout. Consulting your orthopaedic doctor and having medication can heal the pain mechanically. But the pain in any body part should be healed naturally, which can only be done by proper exercises and workout. Regular exercises, stretching the muscles improves blood circulation and makes the nerves and tissues strong for any vulnerabilities. So, regular exercises and stretches can help to heal any pain including the hip. It will also protect the muscle of the portion from inflammation. So, here are some exercises which can help to relieve the hip pain.

Stretching

Stretch your body for 1 to 2 minutes from each side. Do as many stretches as you can.

Hip flexor stretch.

Butterfly stretch.

Pigeon pose.

Yoga squat.

Leg swings.

Strengthening

Do any 3 of these exercises and practice 3 sets for 10 to 12 reps each.

Lateral squat.

Side-lying leg raise.

Fire hydrant.

Banded walk.

SIngle-leg glute bridge.

Donkey kick.

Things to keep in mind

If you are suffering from too much pain, then give some rest to your body and skip the workout. Rather do cold compress on the hip portion with ice. After the compress, try to do stretching and strengthening. Before starting the exercises, warm up your muscles by doing some light cardio, brisk walking for 15 minutes. Contributing a longer time for stretching will make it easier for you to do the exercises. If you feel any kind of pain while doing the exercises, then stop doing them immediately and consult a doctor for the pain. Simple stretches and strength exercises will minimise the pain and make the muscles more flexible. If the pain becomes worse after the exercise or it persists, then go to the doctor for a check-up and never neglect it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before doing any exercises.

Credits :Healthline

Read More