Fitness Tips: THESE simple home remedies will help you get rid of stiff neck

Waking up with a stiff neck is not only painful but it's also a mood killer. Read below to find out how these home remedies can help you with stiff neck and give you an instant relief.

We all want to wake up with a smile on our faces, but sometimes we end up waking up with neck pain or headache. Usually, it happens because we sleep on the wrong side, bad sleeping posture, stress or using the wrong pillow. And we all know it is very unpleasant to wake up with a stiff neck. The intense ache makes it impossible to even move and spending a day with neck pain is not something that we want to experience.

Neck pain not only acts as a mood killer, but at times, it is also accompanied by headache, stiffness and difficulty while eating. And if you are someone who often wakes up with a stiff neck, then here's how you can treat it at home.

Read below to find out some easy home remedies that can help you get rid of terrible neck pain at home.

Stretching exercise:

This is the first thing you need to do, is to stretch a bit. It might be difficult with the stiff neck, but moving your head gently will increase the blood flow and reduce the inflammation. You can move your head side to side or nod slowly to reduce the stiffness.

Massage with essential oils:

For immediate relief, massage your neck with some essential oils like peppermint or lavender oil. Take one portion of essential oil, mix it with coconut oil. Massage your neck with this concoction.

Apple cider vinegar:

This is the best home remedy to treat a stiff neck. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents present in cider vinegar are known to give relief from stress and muscle pain. Soak a towel into some cider vinegar and place it on your neck. Let it sit for a while and repeat it at least twice a day.

Warm water bath:

Epsom salt and warm water work great to get rid of the stiff neck. Take a nice warm water bath, it helps to relax and soothe the tightness muscles, whereas the salt helps to reduce inflammation and blood flow.

Other tips:

If you often suffer from neck pain, try to sleep on your side, rather than lying on your back or stomach. Apart from this, change your pillow if you have not done it for quite a long time.

