Follow THIS 15 minute workout to keep your weight in check

It can be difficult to incorporate an exercise regime in our daily life due to our hectic schedules. Here is a 15-minute workout plan to help you keep your weight in check.

Are you someone trying to lose weight? On the pursuit of being fit, you must have gone through tons of videos and articles just to get yourself started, but to no use. You are still struggling to incorporate a workout regime in your hectic schedule. If that’s the case, it is time to get moving with an easy-to-do quick workout that you can do at home. Today we are sharing a 15-minute workout plan to help you shed the stubborn fat.

Before we jump into the workout, you need to know that eating healthy and exercising are two of the most important parts of maintaining a healthy weight. So, you need to incorporate healthy eating habits along with a good workout plan to keep your weight in check.

Check out the 15-minute workout to keep your weight in check.

1. Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks help increase body temperature and burn calories. Other than weight loss, doing jumping jacks regularly can help keep your heart healthy, improve coordination and relieve stress.

2. Push-ups

Push-ups are beneficial for building upper body strength, get sculpted arms and a stronger core.

3. High Knees

This is a cardio-intensive exercise that engages the core, strengthens the muscles, gets your heart rate pumping and improve flexibility and coordination.

4. Plyo Lunge

Not only is this an excellent exercise for weight loss, but it is also great to improve lower body strength and coordination of the muscles.

5. Pistols

The pistol squat or pistols develops flexibility, endurance and coordination of your leg muscles. It can be a bit difficult for beginners to balance, so be careful when you do it.

6. Burpees

This high-intensity is one of the best fat-burning exercises as it increases the heart rate within a few seconds.

7. Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are great for lower back, abs and the glutes. They are good for those suffering from a lower back problem, hip or knee pain.

Instructions: Do the first six exercises for 1 minute each and do 2 sets. You can take 30 seconds to break in between the sets. Rest 1 minute and do bridge for 1 minute.

Note: Consult a professional before including these exercises in your daily regimen.

