Follow these 5 tips to deal with PMS

Just don’t know how to deal with Pre-Menstrual Syndrome (PMS)? Don’t worry, follow these 5 easy tips to deal with PMS with comfort and ease.

Pre-Menstrual Syndrome (PMS) starts before 5 to 11 days of the period and usually, goes away once the cycle has begun. The irritability, restlessness and lack of patience, topped with tiredness and the inability to wear your favourite outfits, it can become unbearable. Loss of appetite, cramps, weakness and not to mention the infamous mood swings, these are some characteristics of the dreaded five days of the month.

With pop-culture showing boyfriends carefully bringing chocolate ice-creams for their girls and putting a heating pad, the singles are sure to feel deprived! But remember, it is in our hands to take care of ourselves and be the best version possible. So, fear not, we have just the right things to help you deal with PMS. Follow these simple tips to deal with PMS with ease and comfort.

Cut out on the salt intake

Salt is the enemy when it comes to periods. Avoid packaged foods as frequent salt intake during this time can lead to bloating and swelling.

Avoid caffeine

Caffeine can make the symptoms worse and does also cause disruptions in the sleep pattern. So avoid caffeine intake during this time.

Exercise

Yes, believe it or not, exercise does make it better. Exercising increases your blood circulation and helps in reducing the bloating, constipation and swelling.

Have nuts

Resist the urge to reach out for a bag of chips or that candy bar. Instead eat unsalted, raw nuts. Consumption of nuts during this time helps in fighting bloating, anxiety and depression.

Eat dairy products

Your body needs strength during the menstrual cycle. Eat paneer, cheese, curd to give your body the nourishment it needs.

