Follow these 7 ayurvedic tips to keep yourself cool this summer

It is important to keep yourself cool when the temperature reaches a high to keep health issues at bay. Here are 7 ayurvedic tips to keep cool when it’s hot.

The scorching sun and rising temperature can take a toll on your health and lead to problems such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue, diarrhoea, dizziness and dehydration. In some cases, it can even lead to heatstroke. Heatstroke is a condition in which the body becomes unable to regulate its temperature due to the excessive heat. To avoid these problems, you need to keep your body cool.

As per Ayurveda, summer is the season of pitta. When this gets aggravated, our body becomes overheated and it can have damaging effects. We need to keep our pitta dosha in check to alleviate the risk of developing a health problem. It is believed that consuming alkaline foods during this season is important to beat the heat.

Here are 7 Ayurveda tips to keep you cool this summer se ason .

1. Eat foods that help you cool down

Include water-rich fruits like plums, watermelon, pears, apples and peaches to balance Pitta. You can also include cucumbers, sweet potatoes, broccoli and other green leafy vegetables.

2. Don’t eat foods that heat you up

Avoid foods like sour fruits, citrus fruits, chillies, garlic and salted cheese that might add to the problem and hamper the system.

3. Eat at the right time

Skipping your meals and not eating at the right time might upset your pitta. Have an early dinner when your digestive fire is at its strongest.

4. Exercise when its cool outside

Exercise is important during every season. The best time to exercise in the summer is early morning or early evening when the temperature is not as high as the other parts of the day.

5. Avoid ice-cold drinks

Your digestive system has a digestive fire that converts food into energy. Drinking ice-cold drinks put out the flames of that fire and may cause health problems.

6. Settle down the mind

One of the best ways to keep your mind and body cool is through meditating. Meditate your way through the summer to avoid any kind of health issues.

