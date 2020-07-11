Follow THESE doctor approved tips to lead a healthy life during monsoons

Dr Behram Pardiwala, Internal Medicine Expert, Wockhardt Hospital, South Bombay has shared some vital tips that will help us to lead a healthy life during monsoons.

The rainy season is pleasing and may bring some relief from the scorching heat. But, not to forget that it may also invite a plethora of diseases. Thus, avoidance of wading through that dirty water, eating outside and uncooked food can do the trick. Likewise, eating foods that help boost immunity, drinking boiling water, and protecting yourself from those heavy showers can be beneficial and help you stay hale and hearty.

Monsoon is already here! Admit it, we all love the rains, the cloudy sky, and the cool breeze. But you will be shocked to know that the high humidity during monsoon can put you at the risk of infections. Though monsoon provides relief from the heat, it can also raise your chances of getting sick from water-borne diseases, fever, a stomach infection, malaria, and dengue. Likewise, even viral infections, skin diseases, fungal infections, eczema, acne, and psoriasis are commonly seen during the rainy season. Hence, it is the need of the hour to take care and rain-proof yourself, during those rainy days.

Here are a few essential steps that can help you stay healthy and fit during monsoon:

Eat foods that improve immunity: Include colourful foods in your diet that can help enhance immunity. Foods such as broccoli, carrots, turmeric, and ginger can help strengthen the immune system along with your skin and hair too. Turmeric is jam-packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can help you deal with cough. Garlic cures a common cold as it involves a cold-fighting compound known as allicin which has demonstrated antibacterial and antifungal properties. Eat foods rich in vitamin C. You can also add freshly chopped garlic in the soup and drink it. Ginger provides respite from respiratory problems and strengthens the immunity owing to the anti-inflammatory gingerols and shaogals present in it. Not only this, it also has a calming and soothing effect on the body to offer relief from cold. Drink a lot of water and see to it that the water is boiled from time to time.

Clean-up your wounds: If you have any open wounds or cut then clean it immediately. Broken skin can be worrisome as it can invite germs and infections.

Say NO to uncooked and outside food: Do not eat fruits and vegetables that are kept cut for a longer period of time as they may carry bacteria. Avoid cross-contamination of foods that is between raw and ready-to-eat foods. There should be separate utensils for raw and cooked food. Do not eat outside or junk food during monsoon.

Opt for mosquito repellent: Many people suffer from malaria during the rainy season. Hence it is essential to use a mosquito repellent and wear full-sleeved clothes in order to avoid mosquito bites. Do not walk through dirty water and do not allow the water to get stagnated around your home. The stagnated water around various areas is the breeding spots of the mosquitoes.

Follow a good skincare routine: Do not get drenched in the rain. If you happen to, then immediately have a bath once you reach home. Dr yourself properly to keep allergies and infections at bay. Do not wear wet clothes and avoid wearing tight clothing. Don’t go overboard when it comes to makeup as it can invite acne and blemishes. Remove your makeup thoroughly before hitting the sack. Do not step in the airconditioned room, if you are drenched or your hair is wet.

Exercise at home: Stay physically active by walking at home or doing aerobics. This will allow you to stay in top shape and battle the bulge.

