Follow THESE expert approved tips to be free from monsoon illnesses

Follow these tips to rain-proof yourself and stay healthy during the season of monsoon. Read on to know more.

Along with bringing relief from that scorching heat, the monsoon can also invite a host of diseases such as malaria, a stomach infection, acidity, dengue, and even skin infections. Below are some vital tips to stay disease-free, this monsoon! Monsoon is already here! It is pleasant, isn’t it? Though monsoon provides relief from the heat, it can also make you fall prey to getting severely sick due to water-borne diseases, fever, stomach infection, malaria, and dengue.

Similarly, viral infections, skin diseases, fungal infections, eczema, acne, and psoriasis are the other common conditions that one can suffer from, during the rainy season. Not only this, wading through that dirty water, eating outside and uncooked food, and keeping infections at bay, can be helpful. To do so, you will have to adhere to a healthy lifestyle. Thus, opting for a well-balanced diet that helps enhance immunity, boiling water before drinking and avoiding getting wet in the rain can be helpful.

Here are a few tips to rain-proof yourself and stay healthy during the season of monsoon

Use a mosquito repellent: People tend to suffer from malaria during the rainy season. Hence, it is necessary to use mosquito repellent and wear full-sleeved clothes in order to avoid mosquito bites. Do not walk through dirty water and do not allow the water to get stagnated around your home, as they are the breeding spots for the mosquitoes. Ensure that your children are also protected from the mosquitoes.

Stick to a well-balanced diet: Opt for colorful foods that can help improve immunity. Foods like broccoli, carrots, turmeric, and ginger can help strengthen the immune system, and can also be beneficial for the skin and hair. Likewise, turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can help you get rid of cough. Garlic can be helpful for tackling common cold as it carries cold-fighting compound known as allicin which has demonstrated antibacterial and antifungal properties. Eat foods loaded with vitamin C.

Drink a lot of water and see to it that the water is boiled from time to time. Do not eat stale food and avoid cross-contamination of foods. Do not eat fruits and vegetables that are kept cut for a longer period of time as they can get infected with bacteria. Do not eat outside or junk food during monsoon.

Workout at home: Stay physically active by walking at home or doing aerobics. Doing so can be helpful in maintaining an optimum weight.

Care for your wounds: Broken skin can be worrisome as it can invite germs and infections.

Follow a good skincare routine: Go for a shower if you happen to get wet in the rain. Dry yourself properly to keep allergies and infections away. Do not wear wet clothes or even tight clothing. Going overboard on makeup can invite acne and blemishes. Thus, see to it that you use clinically approved products.

Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road

