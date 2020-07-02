Follow THESE healthy eating tips if you’re working from home

Eating healthy can be difficult for someone working from home. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares some tips on how to eat healthy when you are working from home.

With the pandemic in its full swing, work from home has become the new norm. You might have thought that now that you are working from home, you will have more time on your hands to exercise and eat healthy. With no excess to office snacks, you might give up on unhealthy eating habits. But let’s face it, the reality is far from what you thought. With endless conference calls and meetings, you might find yourself eating an entire pack of chips or maybe more.

You must have heard that what you eat is what you are. Staying fit and healthy depends a lot on what you consume, which is why it is important to keep your nutrition in check, especially when working from home. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared some nutrition tips to eat and stay healthy. “One of the biggest challenges you face when you are working from home is keeping your nutrition in check. With the lockdown being re-imposed, it is crucial to ensure that your health is monitored and your diet is not derailed,” she said.

Here are the nutrition tips for those working from home.

1. You must have heard that staying hydrated is key to keep your health in check. Drinking 8-12 glasses a day is a must as it acts as a potential barrier to unnecessary snacking. It is a secret tool that improves cognitive development and productivity. Monitor your water intake by setting hourly reminders or drink a whole jug by the end of the day to meet your body's daily fluid requirement.

2. Keep a check on your caffeine intake and avoid excess creamers and sweeteners. Switch to natural stevia-based low-calorie sweeteners to reduce your calorie intake.

3. Planning your meal times is also important. Avoid heavy meals by snacking every few hours. If you don’t eat the right food at the right time, you are more likely to eat the wrong food, especially at the wrong time.

4. Consume foods rich in fibre, and protein to boost your immunity and replace junk food with healthy options like dry fruits, dates, fruits and vegetables. Love foods that love you back and exercise control over what goes into your body.

Share your comment ×