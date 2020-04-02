Follow THESE immunity boosting measures by Ministry of AYUSH amid coronavirus pandemic

Ministry of AYUSH has shared some easy and effective immunity boosters that one should try, especially now, amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus spread has been only rising and it has led to stressful times with many experiencing trepidations as uncertainty looms. Currently, in India, more than 1900 people have been infected and around 50 people who have tested positive COVID-19passed away. Since March 25, there is a complete lockdown in the nation to stop the spread of it. And now, since we have a lot of time at our hands to dispose of, instead of cribbing or panicking, one can focus on health and how to boost the immune system.

For the unversed, enhancing the body's natural defense system i.e immunity system is now important than ever now amid Coronavirus pandemic as people who have poor metabolism have higher chances of contracting it. As we all know, there is no vaccine or cure available for COVID-19 improving body immunity is one of the best ways to prevent it. And today we are compiling some immunity-boosting tips that are shared by the Ministry of AYUSH. They have shared some easy self-care guidelines for people to follow.

1. As per the Ministry of AYUSH, one should keep drinking warm water throughout the day.

2. One should daily practice yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes.

3. Try and incorporate nutrient-packed herbs and spices such as Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) in daily cooking.

4. One spoon of Chyavanprash will go a long way as it is healthful and will keep our immunity in check.

5. Another healthy drink that is recommended by the Ministry of Ayush is herbal tea/decoction which is popularly known as Kadha in India. One can prepare it by adding from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin). Add jaggery (natural sugar) and/or fresh lemon juice if you need as per your taste.

6. Turmeric milk aka Golden Milk which are grannies made us drink during our childhood days is very healthy. One can prepare it by adding half a teaspoon of Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk.

7. They also shared two ayurvedic procedures:

1. Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (Pratimarsh Nasya) in the morning and evening.

2. Oil pulling therapy: Take 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Make sure yo not drink or swallow the oil. Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off. After that rinse your mouth with warm water.

8. If you are suffering sore throat or dry cough then you can do the following ayurvedic hacks:

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves is recommended or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) or Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day.

