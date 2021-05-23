Follow these oral hygiene tips to protect yourself against Black Fungus

Black Fungus is an infection that is occurring in recently recovered COVID-19 patients. Know some dental hygiene tips that one should follow to prevent this infection.

COVID-19 has brought with it several kinds of new infections and diseases. One such rapidly spreading infection is the black fungus. This infection is usually seen in recently recovered COVID patients. Known as Mucormycosis, this infection is a fungal disease that occurs in COVID patients due to low immunity and also due to the continuous use of steroids for the treatment of the virus.

This infection can be fatal. COVID-19 patients undergoing oxygen therapy in ICU, where a humidifier is used are more at risk of developing this infection due to exposure to moisture. Thus, it is recommended to use sterile water for oxygen therapy. A weak immunity system, overuse of steroids, voriconazole therapy and uncontrolled diabetes also put people at risk of black fungus infection.

The symptoms of this infection include discolouration of the oral tissues, tongue, gums, stuffy nose, severe pain, swelling of face, heaviness below the eyes, discomfort, fever and headache.

Given below are some dental hygiene tips that one should follow to reduce the risk of this infection.

1. Once the person has recovered from COVID-19, the continuous intake of steroids and medications can enable the bacteria or fungus to grow in the sinus, lungs or brain and can cause a problem. To prevent this, one should brush twice a day and take regular oral cleanups.

2. After recovery from COVID-19, maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for patients to protect themselves from the disease. They are thus, advised to change their toothbrush after they test negative for COVID-19 and rinse their mouth regularly to prevent infection.

3. A person who has recently recovered from COVID-19 should clean the toothbrush as well as the tongue cleaner regularly using an antiseptic mouthwash. They should also not keep their toothbrush in the same holder as others.

