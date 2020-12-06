FOLLOW these SIMPLE tips and tricks to get a better and undisturbed sleep

Sleeping is as essential as following a balanced diet. Being unable to sleep can reduce your concentration and can lead to various health problems. Follow these simple tips to fall asleep easily and quickly.

A good night’s sleep is essential to be healthy and attentive throughout the day. It makes you feel fresh and active. However, there can be times when you are simply unable to sleep. This can happen because of stress, overthinking, prolonged exposure to screens etc. Not getting enough sleep can badly affect your mood, health and memory.

Trying really hard to sleep can make you anxious and can make your mind awake and active thereby resulting in feeling sleepless. It can be pretty frustrating. Have a look at these some simple tips and tricks to fall asleep easily.

Visualise a soothing scene

Calming visualisation can help you soothe your mind and calm your nerves. It will engage your mind and will distract you from the stress and negative thoughts.

Excercise

Physical activity helps you stay active and fit and makes you feel tired. Exercising in the morning will help you get rid of the tension and ensure a peaceful and undisturbed sleep in the night.

Meditate

Relax your mind and release the tension by meditating. Meditation is said to regulate sleep patterns and reduces anxiety thereby making your mind calm and at peace.

Aroma Therapy

Using essential oils like lavender and peppermint can help you to calm down and unwind. It significantly improves the quality of sleep and helps you fall asleep easily.

Don’t beat yourself too much

It’s a vicious circle. The more you stress about not being able to sleep, the more awake you’ll be. So, don’t put so much pressure on yourself to sleep. Instead, try to relax and be rest assured that eventually, you will fall asleep.

Credits :Pexels

