Follow these SIMPLE tips to improve your concentration

Having trouble focusing on a task? Then check out these tricks to improve your focus and increase your concentration skills.

We all are too familiar with the situation wherein there is a deadline looming over our heads, but we just can’t focus. Our mind keeps wandering to something or the other, be it a show that you watched or the last text that you received. It is increasingly difficult to concentrate on one thing at a time and keep our attention from dwindling.

We are constantly surrounded by distractions, be it our phone, the television or the laptop. At such times, it can become increasingly difficult to concentrate on a given task for a long time. So we have for you some easy tips by which you can increase and significantly improve your concentration.

1. The best way to improve your concentration skills is to practice mediation and mindfulness. Since meditation involves focusing on a single thing for a long time, it will help you get used to concentrating and will thus improve your skills.

2. If you are finding it increasingly hard to concentrate on a task, then allow yourself to take a break, instead of forcing yourself to finish it. By taking a break, you can refresh your mind and when you come back to the task, you will feel energised and productive.

3. Resist the urge to multitask. Sure multitasking is time-saving, but it can tire your mind out and can deteriorate your concentration skills. So focus on a single task at a time to enhance your productivity.

4. Try to create a workspace that is free of distractions. Keep noise-cancelling headphones next to you and avoid clutter to help you focus and be your most efficient self.

