Food and Nutrition during Monsoons: The Do's & Don'ts

The monsoon, being the most pleasant season, provides us with numerous opportunities to bring back the chill vibes. However, it also makes us more vulnerable to seasonal infections. As a result, it is critical that we maintain healthy eating habits in order to stay healthy and fit during this season. In addition to seasonal colds, flu, and typhoid, mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and stomach infections are widespread during the monsoon season. You must make sure that the food you eat strikes the right balance of nutrition and immunity. The current mantra is to strengthen the immune system, which allows the body to build resistance and combat infections, says, Dr. Archana Batra a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator and Physiotherapist.

"The best way to maintain good health is to practice mindful eating, choose seasonal foods, stay physically active, and be positive." So, here are some do's and dont's of maintaining good health during monsoon season.

The do's

1. Drink purified water

Water is one of the most common sources of infection during the rainy season. We all drink less water during the rainy season, but our bodies require water to stay healthy. During the monsoon season, drink only clean, purified water, whether at home or outside. If you drink beverages outside, make sure to use only pure water (including ice cubes). To be on the safe side, bring a bottle of water with you. Contaminated water can lead to serious water-borne diseases such as Typhoid, Cholera, Dysentery, Gastroenteritis, and others.

2. Consume probiotic foods

Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms that typically live in the gut and digestive system. Increase your intake of probiotic foods such as curds, yogurt, buttermilk, and homemade pickles. These can significantly improve nutrient absorption and make your gut health more resilient. Not only will you be improving the health of your digestive system, but you will also be strengthening yourself against future stomach infections.

3. Consume fruits and vegetables

Eating clean, safe seasonal fruits such as apples, pomegranates, bananas, and cucumbers can provide essential nutrients to help build immunity and protect against disease. Include items such as bitter gourd, Jamun, peaches, papaya, plum, bottle gourd, and so on. These foods can keep you energized all day long since they are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants.

4. Do Exercise regularly

Don't let the rain ruin your workout. Exercise is good for your immunity as well as helping you lose weight or stay fit. It boosts your immune system against viruses and bacteria by increasing your heart rate, improving blood circulation, and increasing serotonin levels (the happy hormone). Indoor exercises such as jumping rope, squats, planks, and burpees are all excellent.

The Don'ts-

1. Avoid eating fried fruits

It is fine to eat fried foods like samosas or pakoras in moderation during this season, as eating these foods in excess can cause gastrointestinal problems like indigestion, bloating, diarrhoea, and other issues. Also, avoid reusing fried oil because it can be toxic to your health.

2. Avoid eating seafood

Water pollution is worse during the monsoon season. Sea life becomes contaminated when it reproduces in polluted water. Consuming seafood during the monsoon season increases our risk of getting water-borne illnesses like diarrhoea, jaundice, and typhoid. Also, the majority of the seafood sold during the monsoon season is pre-packaged and stored. Consuming any type of seafood during this time period may be harmful to your health because decomposition occurs due to dirty water while frozen for more than 10 days.

3. Avoid cold drinks or any type of aerated drink

Such drinks reduce enzyme activity in our stomach, which is necessary for proper digestion. Drink nimbupani / lemon water or tea instead. The monsoon season is a time for fun and relaxation, but if precautions are not taken, it can turn into a time of illness. As a result, it is critical to follow these guidelines in order to stay healthy during the monsoon season.

4. Avoid eating from roadside vendors

Restaurant food can also be contaminated. During the monsoon season, both cooked and uncooked food eaten outside the house can be a vector of stomach infections. The water and ice used by the nearby chaatwala may even cause serious digestive problems. If you have digestive issues, see a doctor and get tested.

