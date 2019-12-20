Food Poisoning: Try THESE home remedies to treat the illness

Food poisoning can take a toll on your body and health and put your life on hold but you don't always have to treat food poisoning with medications because there are some basic home remedies that can do the job well and keep it natural.

We absolutely love street food and eating out. It helps us have a change of taste and pamper our taste buds with something delicious. And after all, who doesn't like eating some of their favourite spicy and delicious delicacy. But sometimes simply eating out can bite us back. It's not uncommon to fall sick due to eating out and food poisoning is a very common problem that we all deal with. We don't really know how the food that we consume is being made or handled or kept in restaurants and street stalls. Often the food is cooked and handled in an improper or unhygienic manner which allows bacteria to grow and breed which in turn makes us sick. And dealing with food poisoning is as tough as it comes. The main symptoms of food poisoning are abdominal pain and vomiting as well as dehydration and such. The best thing to do in this situation would be to see your doctor but at the same time you can also start off some basic home remedies which can help manage the situation.

Here are some home remedies to treat food poisoning:

1. The first step would be to avoid solid food and hydrate your body with fluids. Have a lot of fresh juices that are light on the stomach like a regular orange or sweet lime juice. You can also drink some lime juice or homemade lemonade or even glucose to hydrate your body. Coconut water is also a great way to hydrate yourself.

2. Ginger has a lot of medicinal properties and has been used to treat numerous ailments for years. You can make a cup of fresh ginger tea with some honey. This will give you instant relief from nausea and also help reduce stomach pain.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar is known to provide relief from numerous symptoms of food poisoning. Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with a cup of warm water and drink it before you eat anything. It's known to kill bacteria and may help provide immense relief from food poisoning.

4. Basil leaves are also a great way to treat food poisoning. You can drink a glass of fresh basil leaves juice which can help soothe your stomach. You can add some honey to make it taste better. You can also add a few drops of basil oil in a bottle of drinking water and keep sipping on it throughout the day.

5. Cumin seeds are known to reduce abdominal pain and discomfort as well as stomach inflammation. Boil a spoon full of cumin seeds in a cup of water and add some salt and fresh coriander leaves juice to it. You can sip on this drink twice daily until you get better.

Credits :food ndtv

Read More