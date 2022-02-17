Food temptations at home and how to avoid them

Food cravings or unhealthy food cravings can strike at any time of day. Staying at home for the entire day might cause tension and emotions, which can lead to poor eating. You may occasionally feel compelled to eat snacks at any time of day. This is not a healthy way of living says Dr. Rohini Patil who specializes in the field of Diet and Nutrition. She affirms it is possible to avoid this food temptation; all that is required is patience and the application of the following health tips:

Drink More Water- Thirst is sometimes confused with food cravings or hunger.

If you get a sudden need for anything, wait a minute and then drink a glass of water. You may discover that the need has passed because you are simply thirsty.

Choose Nutritious Snacks-

When eating snacks, strive to select healthy snacks that will fulfil your hunger. Let's have a look at some examples:

Instead of potato chips, try roasted makhana or unsalted popcorn to satisfy a salty need.

If you're craving candy, try some mixed seeds and dry fruits instead.

If you crave French fries, opt for baked sweet potatoes or potato sticks, which are lower in calories and higher in fibre.

Try some Greek yoghurt with seasonal fruits if you're yearning ice cream.

Consume more protein-

Increase your protein intake—protein intake can help you reduce unhealthy food cravings, prevent overeating, and keep you content for longer periods of time. Another meal that keeps you full and prevents you from succumbing to food urges is protein. More protein in your diet may help you curb your appetite and avoid overeating. It also reduces cravings and keeps you feeling full and satisfied for longer.

Make sure you get enough sleep-

When you don't get enough sleep, your body desires unhealthy foods with a lot of calories. It's been related to a desire for junk food. You should be able to lessen unhealthy food cravings by getting 7-8 hours of sleep.

Make your meal plans -

Meal planning is a fantastic way to stay away from bad food temptations. You'll know exactly when and what to eat if you plan your meals ahead of time, and you'll be less inclined to eat unhealthy items. Make a meal plan for the next day or week.

Mindfulness Eating-

Many people are unconcerned with their eating. We should concentrate on our food when practicing mindfulness eating. While dining, many individuals usually watch television, Netflix, or read books. They also eat their meals while doing other tasks. While eating, avoid watching TV, reading, or doing any work. You should also avoid conversing with anyone. All of these things are a source of distraction. Many people consume more calories than their bodies require without recognizing it. You must concentrate on your meals. When you eat deliberately, you rarely overeat and get the most out of your meals.

Make healthy food Cabinets -

Remove all unhealthy snacks from your kitchen cupboard and refrigerator. To begin, divide your kitchen into two categories, such as healthy and bad snacks. It may be difficult to give up foods that you are currently eating, but the effects are great. You'll feel anxious, so ask yourself what you want to eat; there are plenty of nutritious options. Keep nutritious food supplies on hand so you can quickly put together healthful meals. Keep the ingredients you use most regularly in your refrigerator and food cabinets. Healthy food should be visible and accessible at all times. Keep a fruit basket on the table for easy access.

